Honda Africa Twin deliveries start in India: Rs 15 lakh ADV with Apple CarPlay

The Honda Africa Twin was launched just before the lockdown and now the company has started deliveries of this feature-loaded Triumph Tiger 900 rival in the Indian market.

By:Published: June 29, 2020 5:41 PM

Honda Africa Twin deliveries

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has started deliveries of its made-in-India big bike, the Africa Twin. The Honda Africa Twin, in its second generation in the Indian market, was launched a few months ago. The Honda Africa Twin prices start from Rs 15.35 lakh for the manual version and Rs 16.10 lakh for the automatic, ex-showroom. HMSI’s first Africa Twin customer is from Gurugram, Haryana and was handed over the keys at the Honda big wing dealership. Currently, Honda has sold more than 200 Africa Twin bikes in India from 2017 (when the first model was introduced). The Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports model is the company’s first BS6 big bike in the Indian market. The second-gen model was launched in India by none other than the reigning 2020 Dakar Rally World champion from Monster Energy Honda Team, Ricky Brabec.

The Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports model is powered by a 1,100cc engine that makes 101hp of power and 105Nm. As discussed earlier, the Africa Twin is now available with a 6-speed manual or DCT. Unlike the first generation, this model is feature-loaded and comes with a 6.0-inch TFT instrument console. This one is also compatible with Apple CarPlay. There is also a 6-axis EMU system on offer and cornering ABS, wheelie control, charging sockets, cruise control, cornering lights and stoppie control. Six riding modes too are offered with both transmission choices. 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels are on offer. These spoke wheels are shod with knobby pattern tyres.

This next-gen Honda Africa Twin ADV also is smaller, lighter as well as slimmer than the older model. It is also 5kg lighter than before thereby aiding better control. The windshield is adjustable and the bike also gets heated palm grips. The massive 24.8 litres fuel tank should ensure that the stops between journeys is less.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Delay in clearance of component imports from China could hinder vehicle production: ACMA

Delay in clearance of component imports from China could hinder vehicle production: ACMA

Great discounts on Tata Harrier, Tigor, Tiago of up to Rs 60,000

Great discounts on Tata Harrier, Tigor, Tiago of up to Rs 60,000

Hyundai introduces its first electric minibus 'County Electric': 15-33 seats, 250 km range

Hyundai introduces its first electric minibus 'County Electric': 15-33 seats, 250 km range

20-minute-old Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 1.8 crore wrecked by 'innocent motorist'

20-minute-old Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 1.8 crore wrecked by 'innocent motorist'

Drivers overspeeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be fined using new automated technique

Drivers overspeeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be fined using new automated technique

2020 Hyundai Creta: Features this SUV has that make it superior over other cars

2020 Hyundai Creta: Features this SUV has that make it superior over other cars

Visit to Bullet Baba temple in Rajasthan: Spine-chilling story of a 350cc Royal Enfield that fulfills wishes

Visit to Bullet Baba temple in Rajasthan: Spine-chilling story of a 350cc Royal Enfield that fulfills wishes

Another Honda Cub cute scoot: After American chopper, quirky design & bigger engine for this Cub

Another Honda Cub cute scoot: After American chopper, quirky design & bigger engine for this Cub

New lockdown rules in Mumbai: Travel more than 2km and your car/bike can be impounded

New lockdown rules in Mumbai: Travel more than 2km and your car/bike can be impounded

Tata Elxsi’s new Smart Parking tech will allow you to teach your car to park itself: Here’s how

Tata Elxsi’s new Smart Parking tech will allow you to teach your car to park itself: Here’s how

Self-drive two-wheeler rentals see positive trend as commute patterns shift post lockdown

Self-drive two-wheeler rentals see positive trend as commute patterns shift post lockdown

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde seen checking out a 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde seen checking out a 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

2020 Skoda Octavia CNG unveiled: Most economical-to-run, feature-rich sedan if launched in India

2020 Skoda Octavia CNG unveiled: Most economical-to-run, feature-rich sedan if launched in India

2021 Kia Rio facelift revealed: New features and engines for the Hyundai i20 cousin

2021 Kia Rio facelift revealed: New features and engines for the Hyundai i20 cousin

Turtle Wax car, bike care product range for India explained: Now available in 23 cities

Turtle Wax car, bike care product range for India explained: Now available in 23 cities

Digitisation of supply chain to ensure smooth manufacturing in the 'new normal'

Digitisation of supply chain to ensure smooth manufacturing in the 'new normal'

Apollo Tyres sets up its fifth factory in India: Andhra Pradesh facility to run on solar power

Apollo Tyres sets up its fifth factory in India: Andhra Pradesh facility to run on solar power

Sad news for bike enthusiasts! 2020 EICMA motorcycle show cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Sad news for bike enthusiasts! 2020 EICMA motorcycle show cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Confirmed: MG Hector Plus to be launched in three variants: To challenge Toyota Innova Crysta

Confirmed: MG Hector Plus to be launched in three variants: To challenge Toyota Innova Crysta

Watch Video: AMB 001 - Aston Martin's first-ever motorcycle hits racetrack for testing!

Watch Video: AMB 001 - Aston Martin's first-ever motorcycle hits racetrack for testing!