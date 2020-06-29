Honda Africa Twin deliveries start in India: Rs 15 lakh ADV with Apple CarPlay

The Honda Africa Twin was launched just before the lockdown and now the company has started deliveries of this feature-loaded Triumph Tiger 900 rival in the Indian market.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has started deliveries of its made-in-India big bike, the Africa Twin. The Honda Africa Twin, in its second generation in the Indian market, was launched a few months ago. The Honda Africa Twin prices start from Rs 15.35 lakh for the manual version and Rs 16.10 lakh for the automatic, ex-showroom. HMSI’s first Africa Twin customer is from Gurugram, Haryana and was handed over the keys at the Honda big wing dealership. Currently, Honda has sold more than 200 Africa Twin bikes in India from 2017 (when the first model was introduced). The Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports model is the company’s first BS6 big bike in the Indian market. The second-gen model was launched in India by none other than the reigning 2020 Dakar Rally World champion from Monster Energy Honda Team, Ricky Brabec.

The Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports model is powered by a 1,100cc engine that makes 101hp of power and 105Nm. As discussed earlier, the Africa Twin is now available with a 6-speed manual or DCT. Unlike the first generation, this model is feature-loaded and comes with a 6.0-inch TFT instrument console. This one is also compatible with Apple CarPlay. There is also a 6-axis EMU system on offer and cornering ABS, wheelie control, charging sockets, cruise control, cornering lights and stoppie control. Six riding modes too are offered with both transmission choices. 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels are on offer. These spoke wheels are shod with knobby pattern tyres.

This next-gen Honda Africa Twin ADV also is smaller, lighter as well as slimmer than the older model. It is also 5kg lighter than before thereby aiding better control. The windshield is adjustable and the bike also gets heated palm grips. The massive 24.8 litres fuel tank should ensure that the stops between journeys is less.

