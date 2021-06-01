Honda Africa Twin’s Chinese copy with 48 hp and a GS in its name

What you're looking at is Honda Africa Twin 1100's Chinese mini-me, the Dahaidao 500 GS-ADV built by Chongqing Hengjian Motorcycle Manufacturing. And this is not the only one.

Saw the photos? Found it familiar? And thought to yourself, ‘are the Chinese at it again?’ They are, and this time the victim is the Honda Africa Twin. Chinese manufacturers have this interesting habit of “drawing inspiration” from existing products. You’ll find Chinese knock-offs of Rolex watches, Rayban sunglasses, and even the Starbucks cafe. But a Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V is a little tricky when it comes to motorcycles and the result is a suspiciously familiar, smaller, cruder.. thing.

This is the same powerplant bolted onto the Dahaido 500’s frame and makes 48 hp and 43.4 Nm of torque. The middleweight adventurer has 19/17″ wire-spoked wheels and an 18/21″ set is available optionally, long-travel suspension, and dual discs up front. The 500 GS-ADV has ample crash protection designed like the Africa Twin’s skid plate and engine guards.

The 500 GS-ADV is a fraction of the Africa Twin in terms of size, power and also price which is about Rs 3.09 lakh. With the Chinese laissez-faire attitude to copyrights or the infringement of them, Dahaido will carry on to be on sale in the country but what if Honda is watching and it gives them an idea of a downsized Africa Twin? Would that be so bad?

