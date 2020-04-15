Honda ADV 150: Why this sporty off-road scooter should be launched in India!

Honda ADV 150 has been launched in the US very recently and we would love to see the same on Indian roads. Why this scooter can make sense for our market!

The new Honda ADV 150 has been launched in the US very recently at a price of USD 4,299 that translates to Rs 3.28 lakh as per the Indian currency. Now what makes the ADV 150 special and desirable, apart from its sporty styling, of course, is the fact that it is an off-road scooter. The Honda ADV 150 is on sale in the US in two variants with the availability of ABS and non-ABS. The US-spec model is available for sale only in a matte black colour option while the one currently on sale in Indonesia comes in six paint schemes. Now, talking of features, the Honda ADV 150 is loaded up to the brim. The scooter gets a two-step adjustable windscreen along with a 2-litre storage compartment that is mounted on the apron.

Moreover, you get bits like two USB charging ports, keyless ignition, full-LCD instrument cluster, and a large 27-litre underseat storage. And for better illumination in the dark, you get a full LED lighting set up too. The Honda ADV 150 gets a 14-inch wheel front along with a 13-inch unit at the wheel. Suspension system comprises of Showa telescopic forks at the front while at the rear, it gets dual gas-charged shock absorbers. Stopping duties are taken care of with the help of a disc brake with ABS up front with a rear drum brake. Engine on the Honda ADV150 is a 149cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 14.3hp (same as the Bajaj Pulsar 150) and 13.8Nm. The engine is mated to a variomatic transmission.

A few weeks back, the company delivered four units of the Forza 300 maxi-scooter in India and the said units arrived here through the CBU (Completely Built-Up) unit. Following that, at the launch of the 2020 Honda Africa Twin, the company made some announcements regarding its big bikes and said that it will be assembling many of them here in India. Once that happens, the company’s big bikes will see a better and more competitive price tag than before.

In terms of off-road scooters, there aren’t many in the Indian two-wheeler market and hence, a scooter like the Honda ADV 150 could make some sense here. The number of automatic scooter buyers in India has risen quite significantly in the last few years. And there is a set of audience that is prefering sporty, higher displacement scooters, especially the youngsters. In such a case, Honda might consider including the ADV 150 to its upcoming premium CKD (Completely Knocked Down) line up and if that happens, you might be able to buy it at an attractive price.

Fingers crossed!

