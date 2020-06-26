Honda Activa, Unicorn BS4 warranty now extendable to 5 years: Process explained

All the Honda BS4 bikes or scooters that were brought in the last 550 days can now avail an extended warranty that basically takes the coverage to an additional three years.

By:Published: June 26, 2020 1:10 PM

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Limited has been launching its new scooters and motorcycles in the Unlock 1.0 phase. During the lockdown, HMSI had pushed the warranty as well as the pending free services of customers till July. However, now in a special move, HMSI is allowing customers to extend the warranty of their BS4 two-wheelers. The offer is available on all BS4 bikes and scooters. While previously the extendable warranty on BS4 vehicles was for a year more, Honda has added two more to the kitty now. Moreover, while earlier customers had to opt for this within 90 days of the vehicle’s purchase, now one has up to 554 days before choosing the additional warranty. This shows the sizable confidence HMSI reposes on its BS4 two-wheelers. The BS6 bikes and scooters come with a three-year standard warranty and three more as optional. One can visit the nearest dealership to avail the same.

All of Honda’s BS4 bikes and scooters like the Activa, Unicorn used to come with a two-year standard warranty. Benefit of the extended warranty is that one gets the same coverage with the standard one. High cost parts, HMSI claims, are covered under the extended warranty. Moreover, labour charges are free depending on conditions. This warranty can be availed across all Honda authorised workshops across India. The cost of the three years extended warranty will likely be the same as for the BS6 – around Rs 1,000 including GST.

HMSI by next week will be launching another one of its BS6 warriors, the Honda Livo bike. The BS6 Honda Livo is expected to get significant changes including an increase in length, new digital instrument cluster, silent starter, idle start-stop, side stand inhibitor amongst others. It will also have a new design and perhaps colour options as well. The Honda Livo will be the premium offering in the 110cc space and will take on the Hero Passion Pro and TVS Victor when it goes on sale.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai Venue crosses one lakh sales in a year: What makes this Maruti Vitara Brezza rival a hit

Hyundai Venue crosses one lakh sales in a year: What makes this Maruti Vitara Brezza rival a hit

2020 Honda Grazia BS6 vs TVS Ntorq BS6: Which sporty 125cc scooter to buy and why?

2020 Honda Grazia BS6 vs TVS Ntorq BS6: Which sporty 125cc scooter to buy and why?

GoZero Mobility electric bike maker launches re-usable anti-pollution masks

GoZero Mobility electric bike maker launches re-usable anti-pollution masks

R&D for electric vehicles is the way to beat China: Throwing in subsidies not a solution

R&D for electric vehicles is the way to beat China: Throwing in subsidies not a solution

Kia's Intelligent Manual Transmission showcased in Europe: Why the Sonet SUV in India will have a different version

Kia's Intelligent Manual Transmission showcased in Europe: Why the Sonet SUV in India will have a different version

Mercedes-Benz, NVIDIA join forces for in-vehicle & AI computing system for 2024 models

Mercedes-Benz, NVIDIA join forces for in-vehicle & AI computing system for 2024 models

Free Glyde e-scoot with Hero electric scooter! Details and how to get one

Free Glyde e-scoot with Hero electric scooter! Details and how to get one

Low-cost new cars starting below Rs 3 lakh: Maruti Suzuki Alto and more

Low-cost new cars starting below Rs 3 lakh: Maruti Suzuki Alto and more

0-96 km/h in 1.1 seconds! Acceleration on Tesla Roadster with SpaceX thrusters could look like this

0-96 km/h in 1.1 seconds! Acceleration on Tesla Roadster with SpaceX thrusters could look like this

All new-Honda City bookings start: How to book the Hyundai Verna rival online

All new-Honda City bookings start: How to book the Hyundai Verna rival online

How to renew your car, bike, scooter insurance in minutes during lockdown

How to renew your car, bike, scooter insurance in minutes during lockdown

Video: Lamborghini owner in Bengaluru assaulted by neighbours for a shocking reason

Video: Lamborghini owner in Bengaluru assaulted by neighbours for a shocking reason

Bharat Petroleum begins self-service at petrol pump in Pune under 'Atmanirbhar’ campaign

Bharat Petroleum begins self-service at petrol pump in Pune under 'Atmanirbhar’ campaign

Toyota Yaris fleet car launched: Highest safety kit offered for a sub-Rs 10 lakh taxi

Toyota Yaris fleet car launched: Highest safety kit offered for a sub-Rs 10 lakh taxi

Next-gen 2021 Kia Carnival MPV revealed: Sporty SUV-like design, longer and feature-loaded!

Next-gen 2021 Kia Carnival MPV revealed: Sporty SUV-like design, longer and feature-loaded!

2020 Honda Livo BS6 teased: Hero Splendor iSmart rival expected price, features, specs

2020 Honda Livo BS6 teased: Hero Splendor iSmart rival expected price, features, specs

Two decades of Bajaj Pulsar: History, Journey & Evolution of India's favourite 'sportsbike'!

Two decades of Bajaj Pulsar: History, Journey & Evolution of India's favourite 'sportsbike'!

Nissan Magnite launch in India part of four-year plan: Maruti Dzire rival also being planned

Nissan Magnite launch in India part of four-year plan: Maruti Dzire rival also being planned

How to customise your Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Baleno: Online Nexa configurator explained

How to customise your Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Baleno: Online Nexa configurator explained

2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing signs Alex Lynn as replacement for Pascal Wehrlein

2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing signs Alex Lynn as replacement for Pascal Wehrlein