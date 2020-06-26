Honda Activa, Unicorn BS4 warranty now extendable to 5 years: Process explained

All the Honda BS4 bikes or scooters that were brought in the last 550 days can now avail an extended warranty that basically takes the coverage to an additional three years.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Limited has been launching its new scooters and motorcycles in the Unlock 1.0 phase. During the lockdown, HMSI had pushed the warranty as well as the pending free services of customers till July. However, now in a special move, HMSI is allowing customers to extend the warranty of their BS4 two-wheelers. The offer is available on all BS4 bikes and scooters. While previously the extendable warranty on BS4 vehicles was for a year more, Honda has added two more to the kitty now. Moreover, while earlier customers had to opt for this within 90 days of the vehicle’s purchase, now one has up to 554 days before choosing the additional warranty. This shows the sizable confidence HMSI reposes on its BS4 two-wheelers. The BS6 bikes and scooters come with a three-year standard warranty and three more as optional. One can visit the nearest dealership to avail the same.

All of Honda’s BS4 bikes and scooters like the Activa, Unicorn used to come with a two-year standard warranty. Benefit of the extended warranty is that one gets the same coverage with the standard one. High cost parts, HMSI claims, are covered under the extended warranty. Moreover, labour charges are free depending on conditions. This warranty can be availed across all Honda authorised workshops across India. The cost of the three years extended warranty will likely be the same as for the BS6 – around Rs 1,000 including GST.

HMSI by next week will be launching another one of its BS6 warriors, the Honda Livo bike. The BS6 Honda Livo is expected to get significant changes including an increase in length, new digital instrument cluster, silent starter, idle start-stop, side stand inhibitor amongst others. It will also have a new design and perhaps colour options as well. The Honda Livo will be the premium offering in the 110cc space and will take on the Hero Passion Pro and TVS Victor when it goes on sale.

