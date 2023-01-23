Honda Activa Smart launch, price reveal today: Watch LIVE here

The prices of the 2023 Honda Activa Smart will be revealed today at 12 PM and you can watch its LIVE launch here. Here’s what to expect from Honda’s new Activa for the Indian market.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) will launch a new two-wheeler in India today, i.e. on January 23. As per leaked RTO documents, the company’s latest product for the Indian market is likely to be the christened Activa Smart. One can watch the live stream of Activa Smart’s launch event on Honda’s official YouTube channel at 12 PM. Its link has been embedded below.

Honda Activa Smart: Watch LIVE launch

Honda Activa Smart: What to expect?

The upcoming Honda Activa Smart is expected to be the range-topping version of the current Activa 6G and not an entirely new model. However, it should get a host of features, including a new anti-theft system. This new tech is likely to be a cost-effective version of the Honda Ignition Security System (HISS) that is offered on Honda’s premium BigWing motorcycles.

Honda Activa 6G’s current instrument cluster

Honda might also offer a new digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity with Activa Smart. It’s worth mentioning that some of its competitors already get Smartphone connectivity features. Mechanically, all the variants of the Honda Activa 6G will get the same 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, FI engine but will now develop 7.73 bhp instead of 7.68 bhp.

Honda Activa Smart: Price and rivals

Honda Activa Smart will be the flagship variant of the Activa 6G range which currently retails from Rs 73,359 to Rs 75,859, ex-showroom. The upcoming ‘Smart’ variant of the Activa is likely to demand a premium of around Rs 3,000 and should cost under Rs 80,000, ex-showroom. It will rival the likes of the TVS Jupiter, Hero Maestro Edge, etc.

