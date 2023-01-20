Honda Activa Smart India launch on January 23: What to expect?

Honda will launch a new two-wheeler in India on January 23 and it’s likely to be a ‘Smart’ variant of the Activa 6G. Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming Honda Activa Smart.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India will launch a new two-wheeler on January 23, 2023. The company has sent us a block-your-date invite for the same to witness the launch of Honda’s latest innovation and experience ‘A New Smart’! Honda’s latest product for the Indian market is likely to be the christened Activa Smart.

Honda Activa Smart: What to expect?

The upcoming Honda Activa Smart is expected to be the range-topping version of the Activa 6G and it will get a host of features, including a new anti-theft system. It should be a cost-effective version of the Honda Ignition Security System (HISS) that we get to see on Honda’s premium BigWing motorcycles.

Apart from the addition of the new anti-theft safety features, Honda might also offer a digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity with the Activa Smart just like its competitors. Mechanically, all the variants of the Activa 6G will get the same 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, FI engine but will now develop 7.73 bhp instead of 7.68 bhp.

Honda Activa Smart: Price and rivals

Honda Activa 6G is currently priced from Rs 73,359 to Rs 75,859, ex-showroom. The upcoming ‘Smart’ variant of the Activa is likely to demand a premium of around Rs 3,000 and should cost under Rs 80,000, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the TVS Jupiter, Hero Maestro Edge, etc.

