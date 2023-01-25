Honda Activa H:Smart: All you need to know

The 2023 Activa Smart variant offers first in segment keyless features.

The country’s number one scooter received an update as Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched the 2023 Activa 6G. That’s right, the scooter remains as 6G and not 7G as some were hoping it would be. Apart from the usual nip-and-tuck job, the Japanese two-wheeler has also introduced some smart features. In terms of the engine, the Activa continues to be powered by the warhorse 110cc. Let’s take a closer look at what the new 2023 model is all about.

Honda Activa H:Smart: What’s new?

The 2023 Activa 6G is available in three variants — Standard, Deluxe and Smart. We will focus on Smart trim as it comes with a Smart Key, something similar to what cars get. The Smart Key has two buttons — one is to activate the fob by pressing it for three seconds and the other lets the owner know the location of the scooter with all four indicators blinking twice. This feature only switches on when the key is within 10 metres of the scooter. Honda calls it Smart Find feature.

The key fob features Smart Unlock function where the rider can unlock the fuel lid, handlebar and seat without being next to the scooter. If there is no activity detected by the scooter for 20 seconds then the system automatically shuts down.

Smart Start lets you start with the scooter by simply rotating the knob which is placed in the place of the key slot. Simply rotate the knob and push start the ignition button.

Smart Safe function ensures that the scooter remains locked and cannot be activated by an unregistered key as the fob has an immobilizer system. This is an additional security device.

Honda Activa H:Smart: Specs

As mentioned earlier, the Activa Smart is powered by a 110cc engine which has an output of 7.7bhp and 8.9Nm of torque. Honda has not changed the design of the Activa, hence, the 2023 avatar looks identical to the 2022 edition. The top-of-the-line variant, the Smart, now sports a set of brand-new all-black alloy wheels. The other two trims, the Standard and the Deluxe come with steel wheels. It continues to be equipped with a combi brake system without a disc brake. The 2023 Activa is available in six colour options starting with the new Pearl Siren Blue, Decent Blue Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White and Matte Axis Grey.

Honda Activa H:Smart: Price and competition

The 2023 Activa range receives a price hike of just below Rs 1,200. The Standard and the Deluxe trims are priced at Rs 74,536 and Rs 77,036 respectively while the Smart is available at Rs 80,537, ex-showroom Delhi. The new updated Activa range locks horns against the TVS Jupiter’s drum brakes variants, while the Jupiter ZX goes squarely against the Smart. The top trim Jupiter ZX Disc SmartXonnect is priced at Rs 85,673, ex-showroom Delhi, and is packed with connected features, a turn-by-turn navigation system, disc brake, Bluetooth Connectivity and even a voice command option.