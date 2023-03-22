Honda Activa H-Smart accessories: Top 10 add-ons with price list

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently introduced the Activa H-Smart. This new gearless scooter gets a segment-first smart key that offers some hi-tech features. It has been priced at Rs 80,537, ex-showroom. One can make the Activa H-Smart look even smarter by using its official accessories. Check out the complete accessories list of the Honda Active H-Smart along with their prices.
Honda Activa H-Smart accessories: Price list
|Accessory
|Price
|Side stand set
|Rs 724
|Guard kit SS
|Rs 2,036
|Guard kit black
|Rs 1,526
|Guard kit SS with footrest
|Rs 2,173
|Seat cover – premium
|Rs 521
|Seat cover – economical
|Rs 261
|Mat floor black
|Rs 302
|Mat floor coloured
|Rs 372
|Saree set
|Rs 915
|Body cover
|Rs 413
|Grip cover
|Rs 62
Honda Activa H-Smart: Engine and gearbox
Powering the new Honda Activa is a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is now OBD-2 compliant. This motor develops 7.73 bhp and 8.9 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT.
Also Read: Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India: Tiago EV to XUV400
Watch Video | 2023 Honda Activa First Look:
Honda Activa H-Smart: Price and rivals
Honda is offering the Activa 6G in three variants: Standard, Deluxe and new H-Smart. Its prices range from Rs 74,536 to Rs 80,537, ex-showroom. The Honda Activa is offered in six colour shades and it takes on the likes of the TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure Plus, etc.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Which retro cruiser should be your pick?
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.