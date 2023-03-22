scorecardresearch

Honda Activa H-Smart accessories: Top 10 add-ons with price list

The Honda Activa H-Smart has been recently launched in India at Rs 80,537, ex-showroom. Check out the complete accessories list of this gearless scooter along with their prices here.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Honda Activa H-Smart accessories
Honda is offering several genuine accessories for the Activa H-Smart

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently introduced the Activa H-Smart. This new gearless scooter gets a segment-first smart key that offers some hi-tech features. It has been priced at Rs 80,537, ex-showroom. One can make the Activa H-Smart look even smarter by using its official accessories. Check out the complete accessories list of the Honda Active H-Smart along with their prices.

honda activa h-smart

Honda Activa H-Smart accessories: Price list

Accessory Price 
Side stand set Rs 724
Guard kit SSRs 2,036
Guard kit blackRs 1,526
Guard kit SS with footrestRs 2,173
Seat cover – premiumRs 521
Seat cover – economical Rs 261
Mat floor blackRs 302
Mat floor colouredRs 372
Saree setRs 915
Body coverRs 413
Grip coverRs 62

Honda Activa H-Smart: Engine and gearbox 

Powering the new Honda Activa is a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is now OBD-2 compliant. This motor develops 7.73 bhp and 8.9 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT.

Honda Activa H-Smart: Price and rivals 

Honda is offering the Activa 6G in three variants: Standard, Deluxe and new H-Smart. Its prices range from Rs 74,536 to Rs 80,537, ex-showroom. The Honda Activa is offered in six colour shades and it takes on the likes of the TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure Plus, etc.

First published on: 22-03-2023 at 17:52 IST