Honda Activa Electric India launch next year: Details

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) will venture into the electric mobility segment early next year. The company officially revealed that it will introduce the electrified version of the ever-popular Activa by March 2024. The Honda Activa Electric will be the company’s first EV for the Indian market and will boast a top speed of 50 kmph.

Honda Activa Electric: What to expect?

Honda disclosed its electrification plans for the Indian market at the launch event of the Activa H-Smart. The company’s MD and CEO, Atsushi Ogata, revealed that Honda’s first EV for the Indian market is being developed in close coordination with its Japanese team. It will be an India-specific product based on the Activa 6G and will be manufactured at the company’s Manesar plant in Haryana.

The Honda Activa Electric will be a no-frills mass-market product. Based on the current Activa, it will be transplanted with an electric powertrain that will replace the engine and is said to offer a top speed of around 50 kmph. The company has not yet revealed its battery capacity or range per charge. However, we do know that it will get a fixed battery pack.

Honda Activa H-Smart: Key specs and price

Honda recently launched the new Activa H-Smart at Rs 80,537, ex-showroom. It is now the range-topping version of the Activa line-up and gets a segment-first smart key with car-like features. Honda’s new smart key system incorporates Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Safe features. It also gets new alloy wheels, side stand warning with engine inhibitor, etc.

