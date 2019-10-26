This Honda Activa BS-VI buyer made full payment in coins on Dhanteras

Rakesh Kumar Gupta - a Honda Activa 125 BS-VI owner rode home on his latest possession in a special way. Mr Gupta purchased the Activa 125 BS VI on the occasion of Dhanteras and the interesting part is that he made the payment only through coins. The dealership Krishna Honda, Panna Naka, Satna took more than 3 hours to count the coins which were majorly paid in the denomination of Rs 5 and Rs 10. Commenting on the purchase of Activa 125 BSVI, Mr. Gupta said that like many, Diwali is the biggest auspicious occasion for his family and him. This Dhanteras, he had decided to buy Activa 125 BSVI to make his daily commuting easier as nothing compares to the legacy of Honda. He added that he is very happy and excited to be a part of this Quiet Revolution.

The new Honda Activa 125 BS-VI has been launched recently and is available in three variants namely Standard, Alloy and Deluxe with four colour options that go by the names Rebel Red Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Heavy Grey Metallic & Pearl Precious White. Prices of the new Honda Activa 125 BS-VI start at Rs 67,490 for the Standard variant while Alloy & Disc variants are priced at Rs. 70,990 & Rs. 74,490 respectively. Prices mentioned here ex-showroom, Delhi.

The BS-VI compliant engine on the Honda Activa 125 is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 8.2hp and 10.3Nm. The scooter also comes with start and stop tech that automatically shuts down the engine when you take short stops, for instance at a traffic signal. This results in an increased fuel efficiency. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is also offering a special 6-year warranty package that includes 3 years standard and 3 years optional extended warranty on the Activa 125 BS-VI. The scooter comes with multiple interesting features like a segment-first noiseless starter, digital-analog instrument cluster with service reminder, an optional front disc brake and more.

