Honda Activa beats Hero Splendor to become India’s best selling two-wheeler this fiscal

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that its highly popular Activa has regained the top spot to become the country's highest-selling two-wheeler. The company said in a press statement that the popularity of the Honda Activa is so high that 5 new customers are bringing home a new Activa every minute. During the period April to September 2019, the sales of the Honda Activa stood close to 1.4 million units (1,393,256 units). The Limited Edition Activa 5G has been available for purchase since June’19 with as many as 10 new premium style additions along with two new dual-colour options. The company says that it has increased the production to more than double to meet the huge demand from all regions.

Honda Activa was first launched in India back in the year 2001 and it was in was in 2016-17 that the Activa dethroned motorcycles from their 17-year reign as India's new number one selling two-wheeler of India for the first time. The company has sold over 22 million Activa scooters till date. The company said that the Honda Activa alone contributes 14% to the domestic two-wheeler industry. With the Activa leading the bandwagon, Honda two-wheelers is the undisputed market leader in the scooter segment with 56% market share.

One of the prime reasons behind the popularity of the Honda Activa is its unisex appeal that makes it equally desirable for both the sexes. Add to that the fact that the Activa has been receiving timely updates that made it keep up with the competition. Now rumours floating on the internet suggest that Honda is working on the new Activa 6G and the same might be launched sometime next year. The new model is expected to sport features like an all-LED headlamp, telescopic forks up front and smartphone connectivity.

More details on the Honda Activa 6G expected to spill soon, so stay tuned with us for more such updates!