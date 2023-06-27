Honda Activa achieves 3 crore sales milestone: Best-selling scooter in India

Honda Activa has achieved the 3 crore sales milestone in the Indian market. The Activa is India’s best-selling scooter and its last 2 crore customers have been added in just seven years.

Honda Activa is a popular name in the Indian market. In fact, the scooter market is synonymous with the Activa brand. First introduced in 2001, Activa has now achieved the 3 crore sales milestone. It is India’s first and the only scooter to achieve this landmark status, that too in just 22 years. The Activa has been the best-selling scooter in India for years and according to Honda, its last two crore customers have been added in just seven years.

Honda Activa crosses 3 crore customers:

The Honda Activa was first launched in 2001 and it was an instant hit. It became the undisputed leader in the scooter segment within three years of its debut. Honda managed to sell 1 crore Activas in 15 years (by 2015). Gradually, as the demand for scooters surged, the Activa brand emerged as the most preferred choice for Indian families. It became the first scooter in India to cross 2 crore sales in 2018 and now it has achieved the 3 crore sales milestone.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on this historic milestone, Tsutsumu Otani – President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We are extremely proud of Honda Activa’s incredible journey. Achieving the 3-crore customer milestone in just 22 years is a testimony to the unwavering support and trust that our customers have placed in us. HMSI remains committed to delivering exceptional value to our consumers.”

Watch Video | 2023 Honda Activa First Look:

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “This milestone reaffirms our dedication to drive the scooter revolution and thank the 3 crore Indian families for their trust in brand Activa and HMSI. Activa has changed many avatars since inception continuously upgrading as per changing customer needs. As we strive to meet the evolving customer demand, we will continue to raise the bar and introduce groundbreaking technologies and provide an unmatched ownership experience.”

