2020 Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter: BS-VI compliant 110cc scooters compared

Yes, all of the vehicles that run on an internal combustion engine will be upgraded to BS-VI emissions standards eventually so there's no surprise is we report about a new model of an existing product being launched. But some manufacturers are more active at updating their product lineup than others and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter and TVS Motor Company happen to be two peas in a pod. TVS has updated the RTR range and the Jupiter as well, and Honda has launched the BS-VI compliant Activa 125, SP125, and now the BS-VI 2020 Honda Activa 6G. So, since the Jupiter and Activa 6G are the only two BS-VI compliant 110cc scooters, it is only plausible that we'll pit the two against each other. Here goes:

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter: Engine

The Activa 6G is powered by the updated 109cc single-cylinder engine which is now fuel-injected as will all BS-VI vehicles be, which means it should also be more fuel-efficient. Power and torque figures have slipped slightly lower and now stand at 7.68 bhp at 8,000 rpm, and 8.79 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. Honda also claims that fuel efficiency has increased by about 10%. TVS Jupiter is powered by an upgraded version of the same single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is now also fuel-injected. The older BS-IV version put out 7.8 hp and 8.4 Nm of peak torque and while TVS have not released the exact power and torque figures, expect a slight decrease. TVS says that the upgrade has led to a 15 percent increase in fuel-efficiency.

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter: Features

The new Activa 6G shares a lot of its features with the bigger Activa 125 Fi, for example, LED headlamp with LED DRLs, analogue-digital instrument cluster, chrome finished panels and combi braking system. The highlight of the features includes the silent start system. The BS-VI Jupiter Classic carries forward the features from its BS-IV predecessor and now gets a USB charger and additional storage space upfront. While the Jupiter has the option of a disc brake up front, the Activa 6G comes with drum brakes at both ends.

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter: Price and colour options

The starting price of the new 2020 Honda Activa 6G is Rs 63,912 and is available in two variants, namely Standard and Deluxe, which is priced at Rs 65,412 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). With this, the Activa 6G's price has seen a hike of about Rs 7,500 compared to the outgoing 5G model. The scooter will be available in a total of six colour options. TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi is the first in the Jupiter portfolio to become BS-VI compliant and it is priced at Rs 67,911 (ex-showroom Delhi), which makes it about Rs 7,900 more expensive than the older BS-IV version. The upgraded Jupiter Classic now also comes with a new colour option - Indiblue.