Honda Activa 6G, Hornet 2.0 available with year-end discounts: Buy now and save this much!

If you have been waiting to buy the Honda Hornet 2.0 or the Activa 6G, now is the best time to do so. Also, in case you are lucky, your nearest dealer might offer you some additional dealer level benefits. More details here!

By:Updated: Dec 22, 2020 11:26 AM

 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is currently offering year-end discounts on its multiple offerings. As a part of the year-end offers and schemes, the brand has now announced special discounts for its best-selling scooter – the Activa 6G and also, the Hornet 2.0. In order to be precise, the company is now offering a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on credit and debit card EMI transactions. It has to be noted that the said period is valid till 31st December and is only valid for customers having an account in Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Standard Chartered Bank or Federal Bank. The above discount offer is available for both, Honda Hornet 2.0 and the Activa 6G. That said, if you have been waiting to buy any of the two vehicles mentioned above, now is the best time to do so.

Watch video | Our Honda Hornet 2.0 road test review:

Also, in case you are lucky, your nearest dealer might offer you some additional dealer level benefits and hence, it is best to first check with your nearest Honda store once in terms of the discounts and benefits. The Honda Activa 6G comes with significant updates including telescopic forks upfront, silent ACG starter and more. In its BS6 guise, the scooter is powered by a 109cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, good for developing 7.6 hp of power and 8.7 Nm of torque. The scooter is currently available in two variants – STD and DLX with prices starting at Rs 65,892.

On the other hand, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is an evolution of the outgoing Hornet 160R and it gets a bigger 184cc engine along with features like inverted forks at the front, negative LCD display, hazard lamps and also, an engine kill switch. The bike was launched in India for a price of Rs 1.27 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) and goes up against TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 in the segment.

