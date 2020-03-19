Honda Activa 5g vs Hero Pleasure+ BS4: Scooters with maximum discounts

As far as the discounts are concerned, these vary from dealer to dealer but the common sentiment is to reduce the cost of the two-wheeler.

In a regular scene or 4-5 months ago, the aforementioned scooters would have slugged it out for your hard-earned money. Even in this BS4-related discount context, they are but in a different fashion. You see, Honda and Hero have the maximum number of BS4 units yet to be sold. The dealers are in a frenzy to get rid of this stock. The Hero and Honda dealers we spoke with said, they are looking to sell these two-wheelers before March 25. From March 26-31, no more BS4 vehicles will be sold and instead, these dates will be reserved for the RTO work. Finance schemes are readily available on the BS4 stock, they assure us.

The discount

India’s highest-selling two-wheeler, the Honda Activa, is still languishing at dealerships in its BS4 form. A particular dealership in Noida had close to eight units that were left unsold. Unfortunately, there are no discounts being offered and if the Honda website is to be believed, one should get up to Rs 10,000 benefits. The dealership said that they are offering accessories like grip pads, aluminum protective guard, floor mats as well as a seat cover for free. The sales representative estimated the cost of these accessories at Rs 4,000. Ex-showroom price of the Honda Activa 5G starts from Rs 55,934.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp had got around 10 units of the Pleasure+ BS4 for sale. The dealership was willing to offer a whopping Rs 10,000 discount on the on-road price of these scooters. There were also a couple of Destini 125 BS4 scooters (Rs 56,900, ex), only in white. The same discount was applicable to these as well. The ex-showroom price of the Hero Pleasure+ starts from Rs 48,500.

Engine specifications

Both the scooters run a 110cc engine. The Pleasure+ has the newer engine of the lot and in general, is a fresher scooter too. The Honda Activa 5G runs an 8hp/9Nm engine whereas the Pleasure+ motor boasts 8hp/8.7Nm. It should be noted here that the Hero is a good 8kg lighter than the Honda. This, in turn, means performance, both in terms of acceleration as well as fuel efficiency could be better with the Hero. Feature-wise, both the scooters are evenly poised. The same is the case with reliability though it should be said that finding Honda parts will be a tad easier than the Hero ones.

Express Drives believes that the Hero is the better deal of the two as it also comes with a long five-year warranty compared to the two of the Honda. The fact that it is more affordable, seals the deal.

