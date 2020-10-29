Honda Activa 125 price silently increased: Suzuki Access 125 rival now costs this much

The Honda Activa 125 price has gone up by Rs 473 and while there is no reason given for this price hike, this is the third time since the model was launched that its asking cost has gone up.

By:October 29, 2020 10:37 AM

It’s been a year since the Honda Activa 125 has been launched. The Activa 125 was the first BS6 scooter in the country and it brought about a sea change in the demure 125cc class. You name the technology and the BS6 Honda Activa 125 has it. Moreover, customers had a wide choice with as many as three variants on sale. However, while the initial pricing seemed high, customers began to accept it as part of the BS6 upgrade. However, since then Honda has increased the price twice. Now, a third hike has happened. The Honda Activa 125 now starts from Rs 69,470, ex-Delhi. The earlier price was Rs 68,997. This is a hike of Rs 473 across all variants. The Alloy model is priced at Rs 72,970 whereas the top-spec Deluxe is for Rs 76,471. Honda hasn’t specified a reason for this price hike.

Honda Activa 125 review

The Activa 125 is one of the highest-selling 125cc scooters from the Honda fold. It’s competitors include the Suzuki Access 125 as well as the Hero Maestro Edge 125. Honda has managed to give many friction-reducing technologies to this 125cc engine, thereby making it less polluting and more economical. The engine manages to push 8.29hp and 10.3Nm. It is paired with a variomatic (automatic) transmission. Start-stop tech, silent start, engine kill switch, and a side-stand engine inhibitor are present depending on the variants.

On the Deluxe trim, Honda is offering a front disc brake. All the models come with a rear drum brake as standard and with CBS. LED headlights, external fuel-filler and semi-digital meter console are also provided. Honda has given a telescopic front suspension as well. Unfortunately, while the Activa 125 is high on tech, the company has had to recall it many times in this one year. There were various reasons like cooling fan cover as well as oil gauge were found to be defective.

