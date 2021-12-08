Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition launched at Rs 78,725: What’s new

The new Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 78,725, ex-showroom Delhi. It rivals the likes of Suzuki Access 125, Hero Destini 125, etc.

Honda Two-wheelers India has launched a new Premium Edition version of the Activa 125. The prices of the new Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition start in India at Rs 78,725, ex-showroom Delhi, and it gets a host of cosmetic updates over the standard model. It is offered in two new dual-tone colour shades, which include Pearl Amazing White with Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic, and Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Earl Silver Metallic.

Apart from the introduction of these dual-tone colour schemes, this 125cc gearless scooter also gets new decals on the body panels, body-coloured grab rail, black-coloured front suspension and blacked-out engine. The rest of the bits on the Activa 125 remains the same as before. The Activa 125 was the first BS6 compliant scooter in India. It is powered by a 123.97cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that develops 8.18 hp of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a CVT.

The new Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition is available in two variants: Drum and Disc, with prices ranging between Rs 78,725 – Rs 82,280, ex-showroom Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Ever since its launch, brand Activa has been a true beacon of change. Historically, with each new addition to the Activa family, Honda has continued its leadership in terms of product quality as well as reliability. The new Activa125 Premium Edition is set to excite customers with its premium appeal.”

Introducing the new Activa125 Premium Edition, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd . said, “As a true companion for millions of Indians, Activa has catered to the diverse needs of 2Wheeler customers across the country. With the launch of Activa125 Premium Edition, we are bringing an elegant and premium style complemented by distinctive design cues and colour schemes.”

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.