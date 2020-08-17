Honda Activa 125 BS6 now costlier: Price increased by this much!

The Honda Activa 125 BS6 is the first scooter to be launched in India with the new regulation norms and this is its second price hike post launch.

Honda Activa 125 BS6 heralded the tech influx from the big H in India. It was the first scooter to be launched with BS6 regulations in place. Needless to say, the unheard-of tech it brought along was welcome as well. The Honda Activa 125 has now become costlier. This is the second time the scooter has become costlier. The first price hike was in April. This time, the scooter’s price has been increased by Rs 955. The Activa 125 now costs Rs 68,997 for the drum, Rs 72,497 for the drum-alloy and Rs 75,997 for the front disc variants. This price is applicable from this month onwards. There are no other reported changes to the 125cc scooter. One can book this scooter from the authorised Honda showrooms that are now open or else can also book it from the comfort of your home by logging onto the Honda website.

Also Read Honda Activa 125 BS6 review

The Honda Activa 125’s single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine makes 8.29hp of power and 10.3Nm torque. This engine comes with start-stop technology, an engine kill-switch, side-stand inhibitor, and Honda Eco tech. There is also the silent start mechanism that eliminates the mechanical meshing noise during start-up. Amongst other features, there is the semi-digital instrument console, LED headlights, DRLs, metal body, external fuel-filler cap and more. The scooter also has telescopic front suspension. It competes with the Suzuki Access 125, and Yamaha Fascino 125.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Honda had recalled the Activa 125 multiple times early on after its launch. The oil gauge and cooling fan cover were detected as defective and hence were being replaced free of cost. Then there was the rear-right cushion assembly that was being replaced as well. It must though be noted that HMSI did this on a proactive basis and not based on customer complaints. Hopefully the new batch of scooters will be entirely niggle-free and promise one of miles of happy riding experience.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.