Honda Activa 125 BS-VI introduced with silent start system, 6 year warranty & new features 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have introduced its first BS-VI two-wheeler in the country. The company has unveiled the new Activa 125 in India with segment first silent start system. The company has not announced the price of the new model but revealed that the new Activa 125 BS VI will be priced almost 10 to 15% more than the BS-IV model. Honda has announced that a special 6-year warranty package will come with the new Activa 125 that includes 3-year standard warranty and 3 years optional.

In terms of styling, the new Honda Activa 125 BS VI gets some minor tweaks for a better appeal. The scooter now gets a restyled LED position lamp. Some noteworthy features of the new Honda Activa BS-VI include 5 in 1 dual functional switch, pass by switch, front glove box and more. The scooter gets a digital analogue instrument cluster that also shows real-time fuel efficiency along with the distance-to-empty readout.

Powering the new Honda Activa 125 is the same 125cc engine which is now BS-VI compliant. The company has not revealed the power and torque figures as of now. The new model gets Fuel injection technology and with that being said, the new Activa 125 is the second scooter in India to get the said tech after Hero Maestro Edge 125.

The new Honda Activa 125 BS VI now comes with an idling stop system that eventually helps in delivering an enhanced fuel efficiency. Moreover, the scooter also comes with side stand indicator with engine inhibitor that prevents the scooter from starting of the side stand is down.

Commenting on the new Honda Activa 125, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd said that leaving the transition towards a pollution free India, the company is delighted to present the new Activa 125 BS VI. The impressive pace at which automatic scooters have gained popularity in India gave the brand a strong conviction to lead this transformation with a scooter. Adding another surprise for the customers, for the first time in the Indian two-wheeler industry, Honda will offer a special 6 year warranty package that includes 3 year standard and 3 years optional on Activa 125 BS VI.