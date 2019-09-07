Honda Activa 125 BS-VI India launch date out: Key features that make it different

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is set to launch the new Activa 125 BS-VI in India on 11th September. The updated model was introduced in India in June this year and gets a segment-first silent start system that ensures that the sound of the electric starter is eliminated. The company had announced that the price of the new Honda Activa 125 BS-VI will be 10 to 15 per cent higher compared to the existing BS-IV model.

The styling of the new Activa 125 has been tweaked slightly for a better visual appeal. The biggest update, however, comes on the engine which is now BS-VI compliant and gets fuel injection system. That said, the Activa 125 BS-VI is the second mass-market scooter in India after Hero Maestro Edge 125 to get Fi tech. Other prominent features of the new Activa 125 BS-VI include an idling stop system that helps in delivering better fuel efficiency. The system automatically shuts down the engine when the scooter is parked and engine is at idle. This proves beneficial in fuel-saving at instances, say while standing at a traffic signal.

Moreover, the scooter gets a side stand indicator with engine inhibitor and as the name suggests, it prevents the engine from starting when the side stand is down. The instrument cluster of the new Honda Activa 125 BS-VI is a digital-analogue unit that shows real-time fuel efficiency and also has a distance-to-empty readout. The cluster also houses a service reminder that reminds you of the timely maintenance of your scooter.

The new Honda Activa 125 BS-VI will come with a six-year warranty including a three-year standard warranty and three years optional. Hero MotoCorp was the first manufacturer in India to announce BS-VI compliance with its Splendor iSmart 110 after which Honda unveiled the BS-VI Activa 125. More details on the new Honda Activa 125 BS-VI to spill on 11th September including price and specs, so stay tuned with us for all the updates.

For the latest auto news and reviews, visit and subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.