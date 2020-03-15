Honda Activa 125/6g and Dio BS6 recalled: Check if your scooter is affected

The affected scooters were made between February 14-25, 2020 and the erring part will be replaced free of cost.

Honda had barely completed the Dio launch a few weeks ago and now the model is being recalled. The new Honda Dio along with the Activa 6g and 125 are being recalled. Honda says that the rear cushion quality might not be up to their standards. This might lead to leakage of oil or the unit may break, leading to loss of balance of the vehicle. Honda will replace the part free of cost. The affected models were manufactured between February 14-25, 2020.

Honda dealers have already started contacting customers via sms, call and email. Customers can also check if their vehicle falls under this campaign by submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Services > Campaign section on the company’s website (www.honda2wheelersindia.com). Honda also advises customers to pre-booked their services to avoid rush at the service centres.

The Honda Activa 125 BS6 seems to be plagued by recalls. The model was launched a few months ago and already has been part of two recalls now. It seems that in a rush to roll out BS6 models, perhaps the quality of components used was not scrutinised properly. The Activa 125 recall is second in nature to the Yamaha R3’s. The performance-oriented Yamaha was recalled thrice after its launch.

It may be noted that the Honda Activa 6g, Dio and 125 are all-new models, rolled out for the BS6 cushion. All the models have received a new heart along with silent start feature and for the 125, even stop-start. A price hike of around Rs 6,000-8,000 too is there. Have you purchased any of the aforementioned scooters? If yes, do let us know of their performance.

