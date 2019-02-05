Honda 2Wheelers to run road safety awareness campaign at 5800 locations to mark National Road Safety Week 2019

Honda will ride home the message of #HelmetOnLifeOn

Taking forward its initiative to spread awareness on road safety, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has planed a number of activities and campaigns for across the country also marking the 2019 National Road Safety Week. Honda's campaigns will be in line with this year's theme - Sadak Surakhsha Jeevan Raksha - for the Road Safety Week settled upon by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Honda 2Wheelers intends to push its initiative on road safety giving out the message of #HelmetOnLifeOn.

Spreading road safety awareness across India, Honda conducted Safety Riding Pledges with its 986 dealers, 4 manufacturing plants, 16 zonal offices, 5 regional offices and Head Office to mark the National Road Safety Week 2019.

Honda is further taking the initiative ahead to educate thousands across India through its 13 traffic parks via special activities in collaboration with corporates, educational institutions and its 5,800+ network spread across India.

From north to south, Honda is conducting various activities like training and sessions on Road Safety for two-wheeler riders. In Jaipur, a mega 3-day Road Safety Carnival is set to commence while in Alleppey (Kerala), a safety scooter rally will further promote the cause.

From safe cycling workshop aligned for school kids in Bhopal to tapping college youngsters for road safety awareness in Pune and reaching further to Kolkata, Honda is all set for road safety promotion during the week.

“Honda 2Wheelers is deeply committed to its motto of ‘Safety for Everyone’. We commenced our Nationwide Road Safety Awareness Campaign earlier this year and now with the National Road Safety Week, we are further expanding road safety promotion,” Prabhu Nagaraj- Vice President, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said.

Key Activities by Honda

· Fun competitions like Poster Making & Painting competition for school kids at Traffic Training parks

· Do’s and Don’ts while Bus Commute workshop session for school kids and school bus drivers

· Educating 9 to 12-year-olds on Safe cycling & pillion riding habits

· Special rider training activity for teenagers over 16-year-olds and adults.

· Training to License Applicants in association with Regional Transport Offices at traffic training parks

· Mega Female Safety Riding session to empower women with riding skill within 4 hours only!

· Rangoli competition for women at all traffic training parks adding the fun element

· Road Safety Carnival hosting various fun activities for the kids & Principals Convention at Jaipur

· Road Safety Week celebrations with Traffic Police in Chandigarh

· Massive special awareness drive for young kids in Panipat, Alwar, Alleppey and Bhopal & college students in Howrah, Kolkata, Dehradun, Pune & Vadodara