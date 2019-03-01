Honda 2Wheelers preps for 2019 racing season, announces teams for ARRC and Thai Cup

Honda 2Wheelers has set its sights on the international racing scenario, announcing teams for the 2019 Asia Road Racing Championship and 2019 Thai Cup. It was Idemitsu Honda Racing India's first attempt last year at ARRC. And, to say the least, the team made significant progress. Honda Racing India team for ARRC comprised of three riders. While Anish Shetty and Rajiv Sethu competed in the 250cc category, Taiga Hada from Japan raced in the 600cc category. Sethu concluded the last season adding 7 points, Anish Shetty earned 2 points, and Taiga Hada had a great end to the season with 78 points.

Idemitsu Honda Racing India team happens to the only Indian team competing at ARRC. Leading the battle at ARRC will be experienced rider Rajiv Sethu for whom this will be his 3rd season at ARRC. Rajiv has shown consistent improvement since his ARRC debut in 2017 - climbing from 46th spot in his inaugural year and earning India multiple points, closing 27th position in 2018.

Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President – Brand and Communications, Honda 2Wheelers with the team.

Backing Rajiv up as a teammate is 17-year-old rookie rider Senthil Kumar. In 2018, Senthil showed promising results in his debut year at Thai Talent Cup while grabbing the 3rd position in the 2018 INMRC Pro Stock 165cc championship on the domestic front.

“Honda is driven by a challenging spirit and passion to win. A lot of people have high expectations from us, so we will work hard as a team to get the best possible results. With 2 of India’s most promising riders representing the Idemitsu Honda Racing India at Asia level, we are aiming that our boys climb the top group and make India proud on the international stage in 2019,” Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President – Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said.

“Last year, we announced our motorsport direction. And now, staying true to our commitment, we are fast-tracking the development of 2 next-generation riders to the Asian platform. Starting from identifying high potential riders as young as 13 years through our ‘IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt to aiming to develop a top Indian rider for MotoGP, Honda has an aggressive roadmap to support young Indian riders to realize their dreams.”