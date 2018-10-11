Honda 2wheelers launches loyalty program for Customers: Special offers, cashbacks for all buyers!

Honda 2Wheelers’ has announced the launch of the Honda Joy Club a digital customer loyalty program that will mark the company’s 18th year in the country. The program is expected to cover benefits for existing customer as well as lure new potential customers to the brand. Honda is currently offering membership for the Honda Joy Club worth Rs 299 for free until the 30th of November 2018. The program will also entail cashbacks and benefits from various brands that Honda have roped in to woo customer. The free enrollment announcement comes right as the festive season kicks off this weekend.

As of now, Honda sits at the apex of the two-wheeler market, particularly in the scooter market where Honda has the privilege of having 59% per cent of the market according to senior VP of sales and marketing for Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) YS Guleria. Talking about motorcycles, they presently hold about 14 per cent of the market share. Over the last 18 years since their solo debut in the country, HMSI now has a family of 39 million customers and currently accounts for 32 per cent of the global Honda two-wheeler sales. While other players in the space are in the trenches with a discount war, Honda has chosen to rise above saying that Discounts deteriorate the value of our product and also acts as a deterrent for those who have previously purchased Honda vehicles at full-price.

Instead, Honda has chosen to strengthen their relationship with customers this festive season with services, hospitality, travel, healthcare, apparel, F&B, entertainment, personal care, insurance, utility and by offering cashbacks through e-wallets. Partners of the program include BookMyShow, Tata Sky, Swiggy, H3U and others.

As for redemption, using the Honda program, Honda customers can earn Rs 1 in Honda currency for every Rs 4 spent through Joy Club on vehicle service.