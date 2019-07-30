Honda 2wheelers India raids fake spare parts makers: Goods worth Rs 2 crore seized

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has conducted a series of enforcement raids against traders and manufacturers dealing in counterfeit Honda parts across the country. In the month of June 2019, the Honda Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement team conducted four raids which have resulted in them seizing spurious goods worth Rs 49 lakh.

HMSI created the new Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement (IPR) team led by its international IPR expert in 2017. As a part of the Honda Genuine Parts campaign, the manufacturer has taken steps to initiate and lodge criminal action against such traders, manufacturers and suppliers of counterfeit Honda parts. Over the course of the last three years, the team has seized approximately Rs 2 crore worth of 94,000 counterfeit Honda parts across India.

In June 2019, Honda with the help of local Police undertook four successful raids in June 2019 in the cities of Delhi and Cuttack. The raid included unauthorized service centres who were servicing and selling spurious Honda parts. The raid saw the seizure of a total of 10,462 counterfeit items including spurious parts, accessories, various counterfeit dies, scooter guard kits, fake packaging machines and label printing machines of estimated to be worth Rs 49 lakh.

On the basis of complaints filed by HMSI, Delhi Police conducted two raids on counterfeit parts and accessories dealers in Bawana Industrial Area and Karol Bagh. While the Cuttack police also raided two service centres running under fake Honda brand name at Sector 9 and Chandi road and the owner has been arrested.

A total of 15 raids have been successfully conducted of the last three years across major cities including Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Cuttack and Gurgaon.