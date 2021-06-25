Honda 2Wheelers India dealerships reopen as Covid-19 restrictions ease: All details

In order to attract more customers, Honda 2Wheelers India is currently offering cashback on its multiple vehicles.

Updated: Jun 25, 2021 4:41 PM

 

Honda 2Wheelers India has announced that it has reopened its dealerships across the country. The company has taken this step as the Covid-19 restrictions in India have started to ease. The Activa maker has announced this through its social media handles. In order to be precise, one of the tweets by the company reads – “We are now open, safe and well equipped! All Honda dealerships are ready for safe 2wheeler buying and service experience, for our customers. Visit your nearest Honda 2Wheelers showroom and bring home your favourite ride today!” While the company has stated that all its dealerships across the country are now open, we advise you to visit your nearest outlet for the exact info and status.

In other news, Honda 2Wheelers India is currently offering cashback on its multiple vehicles. Recently, the company announced a Rs 3,500 cashback scheme for its popular 125cc scooter – Activa 125. The said offer is valid only till 30th June and hence, you have only five days left to avail the benefits. Also, it has to be noted that the said scheme is valid only on SBI credit card EMI. In order to get the benefits of this offer, customers need to make a minimum payment of Rs 40,000 through their card.

Watch Video | Honda Hornet 2.0 In-Depth Review:

Just like Honda, numerous other automakers have announced the reopening of their dealerships and outlets across the length and breadth of the country. While the Covid-19 situation seems to be under control at present, we still need to be cautious in order to beat the virus completely. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t.

