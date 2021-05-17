Honda 2Wheelers extends free service and warranty due in April and May

The extension will be applicable for all Honda two-wheeler customers who have their vehicle’s free service, warranty and extended warranty due to end between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2021

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) has announced an extension of warranty and free vehicle service benefits till the 31st of July 2021 across all its dealership networks pan-India. The extension will be applicable for all Honda two-wheeler customers who have their vehicle’s free service, warranty and extended warranty due to end between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2021. The company also states that it will assist Honda customers facing movement restrictions in several states and support them to avail these services at a later date before 31st of July 2021 as lockdown eases.

Announcing its sales numbers for the month of April 2021, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India stated that the first month of this financial year registered sales of 2,83,045 units of bikes and scooters. Of these, 2,40,100 two-wheelers were sold in the domestic market. Honda’s April 2021 exports were 42,945 units compared to 2,630 units last April. With this, the company’s exports crossed the 40,000 units mark for the first time in three years.

A lot of automobile manufacturers have been announcing an extension of the time period for service and warranty on their products like Hyundai, Toyota, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki. In the two-wheeler category, Yamaha was the latest on to join the list last week announcing an extension on benefits related to service and warranty for its customers, till the 30th of June 2021 from the date of expiry.

The second wave of COVID-19 also forced several manufacturers to shut down their production facilities including Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Royal Enfield and others. Hero MotoCorp, in fact, was recently the first one to announce reopening at select production plants starting 17th May.

