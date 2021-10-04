Honda 2Wheelers achieves 5 Crore sales milestone in India: Details

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has achieved the 5 Crore sales milestone in the country. While the first 2.5 crore customers were added in 16 years, the company added the next 2.5 crore customers in just 5 years.

Honda entered the Indian market in the year 1999. However, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. commenced its sales operations in the country in the year 2001. The Honda Activa was the first product from the house of this Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer in India and the rest is history. The Honda Activa has always been India’s most loved scooter. Over the years, the company has launched a lot of new motorcycles and scooters in the country. And now, HMSI has today announced that they have achieved the 5 Crore sales milestone in India.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. is today celebrating two decades of happiness and the 5 Crore domestic sales milestone. The company has announced that while the first 2.5 crore customers were added in 16 years, Honda managed to add the next 2.5 crore customers with acceleration in just 5 years. In fact, Honda gained its first 1 crore customers in the initial 11 years and in comparison, the last 1 crore customers for the road to 5 Crore sales milestone were added in just under 3 years.

Watch Video | Honda Activa 6G First Ride Review:

Sharing his perspective on achieving this milestone, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, President & CEO – Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Serving Indian mobility needs for over two decades, we are honoured by the love and trust showcased by 5 crore customers in brand Honda. Since beginning, along with its business partners & all stakeholders – Honda has remained focused to serve our Customers with the best quality products and best after sales support. Moving forward, we hope to further expand our offerings and cater to the varied customer needs in India.”

Speaking on the historic achievement, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The 5 Crore domestic sales milestone coincides with the upcoming festival season. We are humbled by this grand achievement and it is like a festival for all us at Honda 2Wheelers India. It gives us immense pride seeing our various models proudly adorning the streets spread widely across length & breadth of India covering diverse geographies and complex demographics. We thank our Customers for patronising brand Honda and reposing trust in our products and services. Being in the hearts of millions of Indians resonates the reliable companionship users enjoy with Honda.”

