Honda 2W to launch EVs in coming years: New entry-level motorcycle coming soon

Honda Two-wheelers has revealed its future roadmap for India. The company will launch a new entry-level motorcycle soon while multiple electric vehicles will be introduced in the coming years.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) Private Limited has revealed its future roadmap for the Indian market. The company has announced its progress toward Business Transformation for Future and Alternative Mobility. It plans to launch a new entry-level motorcycle soon while multiple electric vehicles will be introduced in the coming years. Simultaneously, the two-wheeler maker aims to further strengthen its Manesar (Haryana) plant as a Global Resource Factory for ‘Making in India for the world’.

Besides expanding its exports footprint, Honda is pursuing the development of fuel-efficient products as well. As part of this, the company is planning a phase-wise implementation and integration of flex-fuel technology in its product portfolio. Speaking on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Bringing the synergies of Honda’s global expertise with strong indigenous support, HMSI will further expand its horizons in India.”

He further added, “A staggered implementation of flex-fuel technology and multiple EV model introduction in future will lead to an exciting journey ahead. HMSI also plans to enter the low-end motorcycle segment while boosting its new fun models’ business in domestic markets. Parallelly expanding its wings overseas, HMSI aims to serve more developed countries with its highest level of global quality standards.”

Honda CD 110 Dream (starts at Rs 66,000, ex-showroom) is currently the most affordable Honda motorcycle in India

Honda Two-wheelers India currently exports products across 40 nations including Europe and Japan. The company aims to spearhead exports expansion by offering superior products in global markets. Talking about EVs, the Japanese two-wheeler maker revealed that currently, it is in the feasibility-study stage for readying its EV model line-up and developing the overall eco-system in India. It will launch several EVs in the coming years and the company will introduce its new budget motorcycle soon that is expected to be even more affordable than the CD 110 Dream.

Elaborating on the HMSI’s future roadmap, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Cherishing a relationship of trust with customers & community built over 20 years, HMSI today delights more than 5 crore Indian families. Moving further, though supply chain issues still persist and the industry facing headwinds of increasing commodity & fuel prices, we anticipate a sustained market recovery on a lower base of last fiscal.”

