Honda 2W begins manufacturing engines for global markets in Gujarat

Honda Two-wheelers India has commenced manufacturing engines for global markets in Gujarat. It will meet global demand from international markets across Europe and APAC regions among other countries.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Limited has commenced the manufacturing of global engines from its fourth factory at Vithalapur (Ahmedabad district), Gujarat. These engines will power its 250cc & above category two-wheelers. According to the company, the dedicated engine line is set to serve the Global demand, like Thailand, the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, Australia, and Gulf nations among others.

Honda says that a total of 50,000 engine units are scheduled for production in its first year at the plant. Moreover, the capacity will be further scaled up as per market demand. With an investment of over Rs 135 crores, the Japanese automaker will manufacture mid-size ‘fun model’ engines from its Gujarat plant to cater to both domestic as well as international markets.

Speaking at the line-off ceremony, Atsushi Ogata, MD, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “ As demand for mobility rises globally, Honda envisions further expansion of its exports footprint across the world. With the introduction of BSVI norms in India, we are a step closer to achieve this vision. Building products which are at par with global standards of manufacturing, this new expansion will allow HMSI to develop production capabilities to strengthen our direction of make in India, for the world .”

Sharing more details, Ichiro Shimokawa, Chief Production Officer & Director, HMSI said, “With the global engine line-off today, HMSI will take its current exports capacity to new heights both in terms of markets as well as global quality standards. As part of this expansion, we are introducing special processes across various manufacturing stages like machining, engine assembly and advanced storage systems. Building the capability from the ground up, best-in-class technology along with highly skilled manpower will ensure top quality standards. Starting off with close to 50,000 engine units in the first year, our aim is to further scale up as per market demand.”

