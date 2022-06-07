Honda 2W and Delhi Traffic Police kick-start Road Safety Summer Camp for students

Honda Two-wheelers India in association with Delhi Traffic Police kick-started the Road Safety Summer Camp for college students in Delhi. This interactive learning program will be held between June 6-17, 2022.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Limited (HMSI) in association with Delhi Traffic Police, on Monday, announced the commencement of the Road Safety Summer Camp for college students. This interactive learning program is a part of Honda’s CSR commitment to road safety and will be held between June 6-17, 2022, at Traffic Training Park, Baba Kharak Singh Road, New Delhi.

With the launch of this program, Honda is striving to bring a positive behavioural change amongst the youth towards road safety. The Road Safety Summer Camp was inaugurated by Ranjeet Singh (In-charge, Traffic Training Park, Baba Kharak Singh Road, New Delhi) in the presence of dignitaries from the Delhi Police, Government bodies, and HMSI.

During this camp, the students will be educated on road rules and traffic by HMSI’s skilled safety instructors. The camp will also train them about safety measures like self-defence, disaster management, and fire safety. Moreover, they will be participating in quiz competitions, slogan writing, or poster making competitions.

Speaking on the importance of road safety awareness, Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “As today’s road users and future riders, it is essential for youngsters to have a holistic awareness about road safety. Sensitization towards traffic rules and safety at an early age will shape them as change agents of tomorrow.”

He further added, “Kickstarting an engaging summer break with safety training camps, HMSI and Delhi Traffic Police have joined hands to educate Delhi’s young college students on important aspects of road safety. This will not only instil a responsible road behaviour among them but will also play a vital role in spreading the road safety message to society at large.”

