Honda 2 Wheelers India crosses 80 lakh sales milestone in Maharashtra

Honda two-wheelers has reached the 80 lakh sales milestone in Maharashtra with the Honda Activa being its best-seller. Honda currently has over 670 touchpoints in the state and it continues to grow.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today announced that its cumulative two-wheeler sales in the state have crossed the 80 lakh units mark this month. In 2001, HMSI started its two-wheeler journey in India with the Activa scooter and by 2016, Honda had surpassed the landmark 40 lakh sales milestone in the state.

In the following years, Honda slowly, but steadily doubled its customer base by reaching the 80 lakh sales milestone in 2022. With the increasing demand for two-wheelers, the Honda Activa emerged as the most preferred model and the company has over 670 touchpoints in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We are truly elated to reach this milestone in the state of Maharashtra which has been a strategic centre for Honda when it comes to two-wheeler demand in West region. As more customers opt for two-wheelers suited to their individual needs, it gives us an opportunity to serve them better with our differentiated offerings across various segments. I would like to thank all our customers for their continued trust in Honda.”

Honda has also provided road safety awareness to more than 3 lakh citizens through its Traffic Training Park in Thane and regular training at schools, colleges, and corporates in the state. In over two decades, HMSI is continuously making a difference in the lives of people across India through sustainable development, road safety and CSR.