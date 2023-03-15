Honda 100cc motorcycle price reveal today: Watch LIVE launch here

Honda will launch a new 100cc motorcycle in India today, i.e. on March 15. While the exact details about the product aren’t known yet, it will take on entry-level commuter motorcycles, including the Hero Splendor, HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, etc.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is gearing up to introduce its most affordable motorcycle in the country. This will be the company’s second major launch in 2023 after the Activa H-Smart. Honda will reveal the prices of its new 100cc motorcycle today, i.e. on March 15. While the exact details about this entry-level product aren’t known yet, it will directly take on entry-level commuter motorcycles, including the Hero Splendor, HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, etc.

Honda 100cc motorcycle: Watch LIVE launch

Honda will announce the prices of its new entry-level commuter motorcycle this morning at 11:30 AM (IST). One can watch the live stream of its launch event on HMSI’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. We will try to get you our hands-on experience with this motorcycle soon. So, stay tuned for our first ride impressions.

Honda 100cc motorcycle: What to expect?

Honda’s upcoming 100cc motorcycle is likely to borrow design cues from the Livo and the Shine 125. While its nomenclature hasn’t been revealed yet, it might be called the Honda Shine 100. Being an entry-level product, one can expect it to be loaded with basic features only. Currently, the CD 110 Dream is Honda’s most affordable motorcycle in the Indian market. This new offering will sit below the CD 110 Dream in HMSI’s portfolio.

Bringing the trust of Honda to your home in just a few more days. Stay tuned for the new Honda Ki Sau.



For more information, please give us a missed call on +919311340947 or visit our website.#Honda #PowerOfDreams pic.twitter.com/NcfsO9cKC2 — Honda 2 Wheelers India (@honda2wheelerin) March 3, 2023

Honda 100cc motorcycle: Powertrain and price

Honda’s new motorcycle will be powered by a 100cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that will be RDE compliant and can run on E20 fuel as well. One can expect it to offer similar power and torque figures as its rivals. In terms of pricing, Honda’s new 100cc bike is expected to be priced around Rs 65,000, ex-showroom.

