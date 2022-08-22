HMSI kick starts deliveries of recently launched mid-sized bike, CB300F

HMSI started accepting bookings for the new motorcycle earlier this month. Customers can book their motorcycles through the authorised dealerships or online.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will start rolling out the recently launched CB300F at all its dealerships across the country. The motorcycle is being produced at HMSI’s fourth factory at Vithalapur in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district.

Specifically designed for mid-size motorcycle segment, the Honda CB300F will be manufactured in on a special line that serves both the domestic market as well as export markets. The main manufacturing lines continue to be used for HMSI’s high-demand scooters.

The Honda CB300F is available in 3 colour options – Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel blue Metallic and Sports Red and 2 variants – Deluxe and Deluxe Pro. Deluxe variant has a price tag of Rs.2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Deluxe pro variant has a price tag of Rs.2.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

In conjunction with the motorcycle launch, HMSI started accepting bookings for the new motorcycle earlier this month. Customers can book their motorcycles through HMSI’s authorised dealerships or online through the company’s official website.

The new CB300F is the company’s 4th entrant in the 300-500cc segment. It gets a new 293cc Oil-cooled 4-Valve SOHC petrol engine. Able to produce 24bhp and 25.6 Nm of peak torque at 550rpm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The newly launched motorcycle features disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels and dual-channel ABS. Additionally its safety and performance is further enhanced with the use of an Assist and Slipper clutch function while the suspension duties are done via golden USD front forks.

In December 2021, the commenced the manufacturing of global engines from this factory. Powering its 250cc and above category two-wheelers, the dedicated engine line is set to serve demand from global markets like Thailand, US, Canada, Europe, Japan, Australia, and Gulf nations among others.