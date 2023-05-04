HMSI domestic sales increase 6% to 3.38 lakh units in April

Total sales for HMSI last month stood at 3,74,747 units as compared to 361,027 units in April 2022.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that the company recorded a 6 percent year-on-year growth in its domestic sales during April 2023. The brand has sold 3,38,289 two-wheelers in the domestic market, compared to 3,18,732 units in the same month last year.



Total sales for HMSI last month stood at 3,74,747 units as compared to 361,027 units in April 2022, a marginal uptick of 4 percent. On the overseas export business front, HMSI exported 42,295 units for April 2023 as compared to 36,458 units in April 2022.

Also Read: Honda 2 Wheelers India could look at partnerships in India to drive EV adoption

Recently, HMSI also announced the appointment of Tsutsumu Otani as the new President, CEO, and Managing Director of the company.

HMSI has recently launched the all-new Shine 100 in India at a price of Rs 64,900, ex-showroom. The Shine 100 is the company’s most affordable motorcycle. The production of the Honda Shine 100 has commenced at the brand’s Narsapura plant in Karnataka. According to the company, dealer dispatches have begun and customer deliveries will commence soon.

Watch Video | Honda Shine 100 Review: