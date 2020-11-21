HMSI celebrates 800 MotoGP wins with Dio, Hornet 2.0 Repsol Editions

Both, the Honda Dio and Hornet 2.0 Repsol Editions get a design theme inspired by Repsol Honda—the official factory team of Repsol and the Honda Racing Corp in MotoGP World Championship.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched Repsol Honda limited editions of the Hornet 2.0 motorcycle and the Dio scooter. While the Hornet 2.0 Repsol Honda edition is priced at Rs 1,28,351, the Dio Repsol Honda edition is priced Rs 69,757 (both ex-showroom, Gurgaon). Both these get a design theme inspired by Repsol Honda—the official factory team of Repsol and the Honda Racing Corp in MotoGP World Championship. Atsushi Ogata, MD, president & CEO, HMSI, said, “Honda and Repsol have continued the winning streak on the race track.

The recent 800th MotoGP win is a testimony of Honda’s racing spirit. Celebrating this achievement, we are unveiling the Repsol Honda editions of the Hornet 2.0 and the Dio for racing enthusiasts in India.” While the Dio is powered by a 110cc engine, the Hornet 2.0 gets the 184cc engine.

