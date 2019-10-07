Himalayan Adventure: Royal Enfield to ride the Himalayan to the Himalayas

Royal Enfield, the oldest global motorcycle brand in continuous production, will undertake a new motorcycling ride with the Himalayan Adventure-Rongbuk. This is the first Indian automotive brand-led expedition to the base camps of three 8,000-metre peaks, Mount Everest, Shishapangma and Cho Oyu, on motorcycles. The ride, which will start in Kathmandu, Nepal, is scheduled from October 8-19, 2019.

The company has been associated with adventure motorcycling and, this year, the ride trails go beyond the Ladakh region to explore some of the most extreme Himalayan regions like riding to the Karakoram Pass, upper Mustang valley in Nepal, and the untouched Zanskar region. The Himalayan Adventure-Rongbuk will be the last Himalayan expedition of the season; the journey will be made on the Himalayan motorcycle the company had launched in 2016.

While the ride to Rongbuk (close to the Mount Everest base camp in Tibet, China) is the highlight, the journey to the Shishapangma and the Cho Oyu base camps are slated to be equally stunning.