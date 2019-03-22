Hilarious Video: Cops disguised as Babas stop ‘loud’ bikes and destroy aftermarket exhaust!

Aftermarket exhausts on two-wheelers have now become one of the prime concerns for the Traffic Police department. For this reason, in the last few months, traffic Police from multiple states have taken strict action on such riders who have installed loud and annoying exhausts on their two-wheelers. While the cops have left no stone unturned in stopping the riders from using such exhausts, there are still many who just can't resist using these. Now recently, the policemen at the Bhayander Police station in Maharashtra have come up with a unique way to stop such riders. HP Live has recently released a video in which one can see a couple of riders going zig-zag on the roads and refuse to stop when being asked by a Policeman.

Watch the hilarious video here:

The riders are not wearing a helmet and the scooter that you can see in the video was fitted with an after market exhaust. In order to deal with the situation, a policeman styled himself as a saint and stops the riders. The riders fell in this trap after which they stopped and some additional policemen appear in civil uniform to catch them. Not only this, the cops also destroy the after market exhaust fitted in the vehicle.

This is indeed a unique and hilarious way to keep a check on bikers with loud exhausts on their bikes an scooters and teach them a lesson. After market exhausts produce way more noise compared to the permissible limit and hence these not only create a nuisance on public roads but are also harmful to the environment. We hope that the riders take this in a positive way and refrain from using such exhausts on their vehicles for the good.

Video Credit: HP Live