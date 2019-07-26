Highest selling two-wheelers in June 2019: Hero Splendor beats Honda Activa

The two-wheeler sales numbers for the month of June 2019 are out and there are some changes in terms of rankings. The fight for the top two best selling two-wheelers has continued this month also and this time, the Hero Splendor took the lead again with a monthly sales of 2,42,743. On the other hand, the Honda Activa came on the second spot and it found 2,36,739 new homes in the month of June 2019. That said, Hero Splendor beats Honda Activa by a considerable 12,571 units last month. In May 2019, Hero Splendor aced ahead of the Honda Activa by a much higher margin. While the Splendor managed to see a sales of 2,67,450 units in the said month, Honda Activa came second with 2,18,734 units.

The sales of Honda Activa were on a decline in the previous months. In order to compensate for the loss in sales, the company launched the Activa 5G Limited edition a few weeks back at a price of Rs 55,032 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Sitting on the number three spot is the Hero HF Deluxe with a monthly sales of 1,93,194 in June 2019. With this, the HF Deluxe is the only two-wheeler to cross a monthly one lakh unit sales after Hero Splendor and Honda Activa. Honda's best selling motorcycle CB Shine is at the number four spot in June 2019. The company sold a total of 84,871 units of the Shine last month.

Here are the top five best selling two-wheelers in the month of June 2019:

Top 5 best selling two-wheelers in June 2019

Talking of the fifth spot, Bajaj's superhit Pulsar range got the said spot. The Pulsar managed to find 83,008 new homes in June 2019 and it is interesting to see how Bajaj's best selling brand has managed to keep itself in the top charts even after more than a decade of its launch. Hero MotoCorp and Honda that have been fighting for the top spot since long have already announced their first BS-VI two-wheelers for India. While Hero has announced that its Splendor 110 iSmart is now BS-VI compliant, Honda has also unveiled the Activa 125 with some significant updates.

