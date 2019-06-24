High-altitude stunt riding in Spiti Valley: TVS Apache stunt riders enter Asia Book of Records

TVS Apache stunt riders have set a new record for performing stunts at the highest altitude for the longest period of time, entering the Asia Book of Records. As part of the Apache Pro Performance X (APPX), three stunt riders from TVS Apache performed for 1 hour 30 mins at an altitude of 14800 ft astride TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycles. The record-breaking show was held in a controlled environment as a part of the second edition of the North Chapter of Apache Owners Group (AOG) ride from Chandigarh to Spiti Valley.

The riders performed special stunts like the Jesus Christ pose, pillion thrill-ride, 360-degree front wheelie, synchronized flower burnout, suicide burnout and a mega bike burnout as the grand finale. The 12-day AOG ride flagged off on 15th June from Chandigarh with 25 Apache customers across the country will end at Spiti Valley on 26th June 2019.

In 2017, the TVS Apache stunt team entered the record books with a non-stop 5-hour stunt show on the TVS Apache series of motorcycles. This activity was dubbed as TVS Apache Pro Performance X – a step up of Apache Pro Performance (APP).

On 9th June 2019, the team broke their own record and created a new record with a non-stop 6-hour stunt show on TVS Apache series of motorcycles in Pune. The initiative is driven by TVS Racing and APP promoting performance riding.

Speaking of TVS Apache, the manufacturer recently launched the 2019 version of the TVS Apache RR 310 updated with a slip and assist clutch and a new colour option. The new Apache RR 310 continues to be powered by the same 313 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that puts out 34 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The updated TVS Apache RR 310 is priced at Rs 2.27 lakh (ex-showroom).