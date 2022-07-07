HeroMotoCorp launches Hero Dirt Biking Challenge

The participants of the Hero Dirt Biking Challenge (HDBC) will have the opportunity to be trained by Hero MotoSports Team Rally riders, Joaquim Rodrigues, Sebastian Buhler, Franco Caimi, and, Ross Branch.

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer and the only Indian outfit to compete in the toughest race in the world, the Dakar Rally, has announced the first-of-its-kind Hero Dirt Biking Challenge (HDBC). This is the first time an Indian OEM has done so.

The HDBC is a talent hunt program and acts as a platform for budding bikers and amateurs to follow their passion in off-road motorsports. The program will reach as many as 45 cities in the country to find India’s best amateur off-road riders and the winner and two runner-ups will be awarded a Hero XPulse 200 4V and sponsorship contracts.

The participants will have the opportunity to be trained by Hero MotoSports Team Rally riders Joaquim Rodrigues, Sebastian Buhler, Franco Caimi, and the latest team member, Ross Branch.

After a thorough screening process, the first rounds will be held in 45 cities, and the shortlisted riders will move to the regional rounds, which will be held across 18 cities in India. The top 100 selected riders will be trained by the first Indian to ever do the Dakar Rally, CS Santosh.

The top 20 riders will then move on to the finals, which will be held in Hero MotoCorp’s R&D plant in Jaipur. Here, the riders will be trained for five more days by the Hero MotoSports Team Rally members before the final winner is chosen.

To register and for more details on Hero Dirt Biking Challenge, interested participants may log on to www.hdbc.in.