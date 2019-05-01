Hero Xtreme 200S, XPulse: The trump card Hero was looking for!

After a long time, Hero MotoCorp has finally brought something really exciting in the Indian two-wheeler market. Today, the company launched not one, not two but three motorcycles at a grand event at India's only Formula 1 racetrack, the Buddh International Circuit. While the XPulse 200 and the XPulse 200T were expected to arrive at competitive prices, the surprise launch by Hero MotoCorp in the form of the Xtreme 200S was the ultimate showstopper in our opinion. First and foremost, the second fully faired motorcycle by Hero MotoCorp after the Karizma looks good for all the right reasons. The last good looking fully faired thing we saw coming from Hero MotoCorp was the first generation Karizma after which the company started going in an over-enthusiastic direction and hence, the designs that came later on, for the second and third generation models, were not accepted wholeheartedly by the masses. To be honest, the fairing on the later Karizmas looked out of place and odd.

Second, is the pricing. The Xtreme 200S has been launched in India at a price of Rs 98,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is an incredible value for money if you ask us. With this, the Hero Xtreme 200S makes its entry to the market as the most affordable fully-faired 200cc motorcycle on sale in India. At such a killer price tag, the Xtreme 200S goes up against likes of Suzuki Gixxer SF directly. The ABS variant of the Gixxer SF is currently on sale at a price of Rs 98,076 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and for just Rs 424 more, the Hero Xtreme 200S offers a lot more than the Suzuki Gixxer SF.

First, the Hero gets a bigger 199.6cc engine with 18 bhp of power output in comparison to the 14 bhp, 155cc engine on the Suzuki. Furthermore, in terms of features, the Hero Xtreme 200S gets an LED headlamp up front compared to the regular halogen unit on the Suzuki Gixxer SF. Both these motorcycles offer a fully digital instrument cluster but the Xtreme 200S has a more informative unit that packs in an advanced trip computer that shows additional information like trip time, average speed along with the date and time.

There is no denying the fact that the Suzuki Gixxer SF has been a brilliant motorcycle in terms of engine refinement and ride quality but how does the Hero Xtreme 200S fares in this regard can only be revealed after we ride it at the Buddh International Circuit today. Keeping that aside, the days ahead look really bright for Hero Xtreme 200S and the bike looks like a real deal breaker as it can very well give its rivals enough reasons to worry, considering the features and price tag.

The Hero Xtreme 200S gives a tough challenge not just to the Suzuki Gixxer SF but also a couple of popular 200cc naked streetfighters like the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200. While the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V undercuts the price of the Hero Xtreme 200S marginally, you can save over Rs 10,000 on the Hero when you compare it with Bajaj. Same is the story with the XPulse and XPulse 200T, which are unique and high-value offerings in their segment. One great thing is that all three motorcycles come with navigation assist and Bluetooth connectivity, making them more appealing for young buyers.

So, all said and done, is Hero back in business and can the Xtreme 200S turn out to be the trump card the company is looking for? We will have to wait for a few months to find out but fundamentally HeroMoto Corp has done everything right this time!

