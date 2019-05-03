Hero Xtreme 200S vs Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Shootout of faired bikes around Rs 1 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has recently surprised everyone with the launch of the Xtreme 200S and when we say 'surprised', it is primarily because of the two reasons. First and foremost, the second fully faired motorcycle by Hero MotoCorp is good looking unlike the second and third generation models of the Karizma that were no less than an eyesore. Also, Hero MotoCorp has priced the Xtreme 200S so well that it is just Rs 500 pricier than the most affordable fully faired motorcycle currently on sale in India. Now, the Hero Xtreme 200S with its killer price tag competes in unique ways in the market. Looking at its price tag of Rs 98,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi), we pit it against two quite popular motorcycles that also have similar pricing. However, all three are still different from one another in some ways and here, we tell you which one you should buy.

Hero Xtreme 200S vs Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs Suzuki Gixxer SF - Design and appearance

The Hero Xtreme 200S is a job well done by the company as it is indeed a good looking motorcycle. Despite the fact that the Xtreme 200S is an Xtreme 200R slapped with a front fairing, the motorcycle does not look disproportionate from any angle. The front gets a single piece twin section LED headlamp that looks good and matches well with the overall body profile. The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is another good looker out of the three here and most of the people buy this bike possibly because of the way it looks. The bike gets a bikini fairing and the front is dominated by vertically stacked twin projector headlamps. Last but definitely not the least, the Suzuki Gixxer SF may not be the sportiest looking bike in this comparo but still manages to catch the attention. The styling is inspired by the elder GSX members, which is a good thing and there is no unnecessary drama in the design.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review: Xtreme 200R in better clothes and capability



Hero Xtreme 200S vs Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs Suzuki Gixxer SF - Engine specifications

Hero Xtreme 200S gets power from a 199.6cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 18 bhp and 17 Nm. The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is powered by a 220cc, single cylinder, oil-cooled single cylinder engine that develops a maximum power output of 21 bhp along with a peak torque of 18.5 Nm. Last, the Suzuki Gixxer SF gets the least power here at 14.8 bhp while the peak torque output is also rated at 14 Nm. All three motorcycles here get a five-speed transmission system.

Hero Xtreme 200S vs Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs Suzuki Gixxer SF basic specs

Hero Xtreme 200S vs Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs Suzuki Gixxer SF - Features

Hero Xtreme 200S is a well-equipped motorcycle as it comes with features like LED headlamp, highly informative all-digital instrument cluster that offers navigation assist and smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. The Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets twin projector headlamps that offer better illumination than a conventional halogen unit while the instrumentation is a digital-analog unit. Last, the Suzuki Gixxer SF does not pack the fancy equipment like the Xtreme 200S and the Pulsar 220F. The bike gets an all-digital instrument cluster that shows the basic information. All three motorcycles here come equipped with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The unit on all three is a single channel unit only which means it operates on the front wheel only.

Hero Xtreme 200S vs Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs Suzuki Gixxer SF - Cycle Parts

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is the only bike here that gets twin gas charged shock absorbers at the rear as the other two has a monoshock. All three motorcycles here get disc brakes at both ends. The Hero Xtreme 200R gets the largest front unit at 276mm while the 220F has the smallest unit at 260mm. The Suzuki Gixxer SF fits in between with 266mm disc. The Hero Xtreme rides on 100/80-17 front and 130/70-R17 rear tyres while the Suzuki Gixxer SF gets 100/80-R17 front and 140/60-R17 rear rubber. Last, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F has been fitted with 90/90 - 17 front and 120/80 - 17 rear tyres.

Hero Xtreme 200S vs Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs Suzuki Gixxer SF - Price in India and our Take

Suzuki Gixxer SF is the most affordable motorcycle in this shootout and the price starts at Rs 98,076 for the ABS variant. Next up is the Hero Xtreme 200S that can be yours for Rs 98.500 while the Bajaj Pulsar 220F is the priciest one here at Rs 1.06 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. All said and done, all three motorcycles justify their respective price tags.

Suzuki Gixxer SF is the least powerful bike and is the most affordable. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F is the most powerful motorcycle in this shootout and offers a fair number of features and is the costliest out of the three. Last, the Hero Xtreme 200S sits in between the two in terms of power output and is the most feature loaded motorcycle in this shootout. Also, the Xtreme 200S is just almost Rs 500 expensive than the Gixxer SF and hence, is an incredible value for money buy. For this reason, the Hero Xtreme 200S is the winner in this shootout report.

Catch the latest auto news and reviews on our Express Drives YouTube channel.