Hero Xtreme 200S price hiked: Pulsar 220F rival costlier by this much

The Xtreme 200S can ideally be called a Karizma replacement but the latter was a much bigger and spacious motorcycle.

By:April 23, 2021 12:06 PM

The Hero Xtreme 200S returned to the scene after a few months hiatus. We understand that the Hero production and dispatch capacity was facing issues due to the COVID-19 virus scare. But now that it is here, and at a Rs 17,000 premium than before, have buyers started taking to it? We spoke with a few Hero dealers and found out that the customer interest is very much there in this product. This has lead to Hero MotoCorp increasing the prices of the Xtreme 200S. Now the motorcycle costs Rs 1.22 lakh, which is nearly Rs 6,000 more than before. That’s a steep increase we say. In contrast, the more powerful Bajaj Pulsar 220F comes with a price tag of Rs 1.29 lakh, ex-showroom. Would you prefer the newer Hero or the age-old yet reliable P220F? Do let us know on our social media handles.

The Hero Xtreme 200S was first launched around the same time as the Xpulse twins. Hero did give it the same motor as the Xpulse 200 this time including the oil-cooler. The 200cc, single-cylinder, two-valve motor makes 17.8hp of power and 16.43Nm of torque. The compression ratio is a relaxed 10:01 and the motorcycle sports a fully-faired look. It’s instrument console is all-digital and also boasts turn-by-turn navigation. Hero MotoCorp has given disc brakes at both ends but the ABS is functional only on the front wheel. This is also one of the few motorcycles to also have a kick start along with an electric starter.

Also Read Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 review

The Xtreme 200S can ideally be called a Karizma replacement but the latter was a much bigger and spacious motorcycle. Price-wise, the Karizma ZMR was always at a premium than the P220F but thankfully, the equation has been revised with the launch of the Xtreme 200S. We are yet to ride the BS6 iteration but Hero promises that they will send us a test unit soon.

