Hero Xtreme 200S launched at Rs 98,500: Lowest-priced 200cc fully-faired bike in India!

Hero MotoCorp has today launched three all-new bikes in the Indian market. In addition to the highly anticipated XPulse 200 and the XPulse 200T, the Indian bike manufacturer has also introduced the Xtreme 200s. The Xtreme 200S is essentially a fully-faired derivative of the Xtreme 200R. It is powered by the 199.6 cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine. It is capable of churning out 18 BHP of power along with 17 Nm of peak torque. The same has been priced at Rs 98,500 (ex-showroom). This makes it the cheapest fully-faired bike currently on sale in the Indian market.

The Hero Xtreme 200S is only available with a carburettor fuel-injection system. The engine is paired to a 5-speed constant mesh transmission. It comes with telescopic front forks and 7-step adjustable monoshock suspension at the rear. This fully faired bike comes with a 276 mm disc brake up-front with single channel ABS. While the rear wheel gets a 220 m disc.

The bike is going to measure 2062 mm in length, 778 mm in width and 1106 mm in height. It clocks a wheelbase of 1337 mm while its seat height stands at 795 mm. The Xtreme 200S comes with a ground clearance of 165 mm. It tips the scales at 149 kg and has a fuel-tank capacity is 12.5-litre.

The bike is available with full LED headlamps and tail-lamps. It comes with an LED instrument cluster which supports Bluetooth connectivity to Android as well as Apple phones. The system offers turn by turn navigation, gear indicator, trip meter and a service reminder. The bike also offers anti-slip seats. The Hero Xtreme 200S will be available in a total of three different colours. These include the Sports Red, Mapple Black and Panther Brown.

The primary competition for this bike, in terms of its performance, will include the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4v and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200. While, in terms of its prices, it will compete against the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160.