Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs revealed: Expected price, launch date, changes explained

The Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 was being teased from a very long time and now it looks like the bike is ready to be launched. It gets an oil-cooler, similar to the one in the XPulse 200.

Hero has been teasing us with the Xtreme 200S BS6 from almost six months. We understand that the company is focussed on the mass market bikes like the Passion, Splendor and Glamour. Given the COVID-19 restrictions, manufacturing too took a backseat. However, looks like Hero is finally ready to launch the BS6 model. The company website has been updated with the Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs. The bike will be likely launched this week and have a price tag of Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom. There will be only one variant on sale. Fortunately enough, Hero has taken heed of feedback and most of the changes you see on the BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 will also likely trickle down here. One Hero dealer confirmed that they are indeed taking bookings (Rs 1,000) of the BS6 Xtreme 200S. The said dealer had got three confirmed bookings as well.

The overall look of the bike is the same as the BS4 model. The eagle-eyed will notice the presence of the oil-cooler. Hero has used the same set-up as in the XPulse 200. The engine is detuned and is fed via a fuel injector. It makes 17.8hp of power and 16.45Nm of torque. This is down from the BS4’s 18.2hp/17.1Nm. The gearbox continues to be a 5-speed unit and from what we remember from our BS4 review, the clutch was quite light in operation too. Hero has increased the kerb weight. Where the BS4 bike stood at 149kg, the BS6 now stands at 154.5kg. However, performance could be better given how the XPulse 200 BS6 turned out to be a better performer.

Apart from this, the bike still gets an all-LED headlamp, a full fairing, digital instrument console with Bluetooth-paired turn-by-turn navigation and more. The ground clearance is a generous 165mm. There are disc brakes at both ends, with ABS working on the front wheel. The Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 will compete with the Bajaj Pulsar 180F as well as the Suzuki Gixxer SF150. Both the bikes are costlier than the Hero but only the Pulsar is more powerful.

