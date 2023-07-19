Hero MotoCorp recently launched the Xtreme 200S 4V at a price of Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is a sportier iteration of the standard Xtreme 200S thanks to a livelier engine. The iconic Bajaj Pulsar 220F is the closest rival to Xtreme 200S 4V in the Indian market.
Let us take a look at how both these semi-faired sporty commuter motorcycles stack up against each other.
Xtreme 200S 4V Vs Pulsar 220F: Engine specs
Xtreme 200S 4V is powered by a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, four-valve engine that churns out 18.9 bhp at 8,000rp,m and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.
|Engine Specs
|Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
|Bajaj Pulsar 220F
|Displacement
|199.6ccsingle-cylinder, oil-cooled, four-valve
|220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, two-valve
|Max power
|18.9 bhp at 8,000rpm
|20.11 bhp at 8,500rpm
|Max Torque
|17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm
|18.55 Nm at 7,000rpm
|Transmission
|5-speed
|5-speed
On the other hand, Pulsar 220F is propelled by a 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, two-valve engine that kicks out 20.11 bhp at 8,500rpm and 18.55 Nm at 7,000rpm. This motor is also available with a 5-speed gearbox. Evidently, the Pulsar is more powerful than Xtreme, simply on account of a larger displacement engine.
Xtreme 200S 4V Vs Pulsar 220F: Hardware specs
Both Xtreme 200S 4V and Pulsar 220F get telescopic front forks and mono-shock as part of their suspension setup. However, while the Pulsar gets a 5-step adjustable mono-shock, Xtreme gets a 7-step adjustable unit. Braking duties are handled by a single disc brake at each end aided by a single-channel ABS.
|Hardware specs
|Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
|Bajaj Pulsar 220F
|Suspension
|Telescopic (front) / 7-step adjustable mono-shock (rear)
|Telescopic (front) / 5-step adjustable mono-shock (rear)
|Brakes
|276mm front disc / 220mm rear disc
|280mm front disc / 230mm rear disc
|Wheels
|17-inch (front) / 17-inch (rear) alloys
|17-inch (front) / 17-inch (rear) alloys
|Kerb weight (kg)
|158
|160
|Seat height (mm)
|165
|165
Moreover, both models ride on 17-inch front and rear alloy wheels. The Xtreme is only slightly lighter than the Pulsar, both weighing a respective 158 kg and 160 kg. Therefore, both motorcycles should handle more or less similarly on the road.
Xtreme 200S 4V Vs Pulsar 220F: Features
Hero offers a sizable features list with the Xtreme 200S 4V including a fully-digital instrument console, all-LED illumination, smartphone connectivity and in-built turn-by-turn navigation. In comparison, Pulsar 220F gets a more modest equipment featuring a basic part-digital, part-analogue instrument console, and a halogen headlight.
Further, Xtreme 200S 4V gets the provision of a kick and electric starter whereas Pulsar 220F has to make do with an electric starter only.
Xtreme 200S 4V Vs Pulsar 220F: Prices
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is priced at Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs 3,000 dearer than Bajaj Pulsar 220F. While the Pulsar offers better performance, the Xtreme gets much better equipment.
|Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
|Bajaj Pulsar 220F
|Ex-showroom price
|1.41 lakh
|1.38 lakh