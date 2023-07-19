scorecardresearch

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Vs Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Specs, features, prices compared

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V gets the same 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, four-valve engine that powers Xpulse 200 4V.

Written by Arun Prakash
Hero MotoCorp recently launched the Xtreme 200S 4V at a price of Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is a sportier iteration of the standard Xtreme 200S thanks to a livelier engine. The iconic Bajaj Pulsar 220F is the closest rival to Xtreme 200S 4V in the Indian market.

Let us take a look at how both these semi-faired sporty commuter motorcycles stack up against each other.

Xtreme 200S 4V Vs Pulsar 220F: Engine specs

Xtreme 200S 4V is powered by a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, four-valve engine that churns out 18.9 bhp at 8,000rp,m and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. 

Engine SpecsHero Xtreme 200S 4VBajaj Pulsar 220F
Displacement199.6ccsingle-cylinder, oil-cooled, four-valve220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, two-valve
Max power 18.9 bhp at 8,000rpm20.11 bhp at 8,500rpm
Max Torque17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm18.55 Nm at 7,000rpm
Transmission5-speed5-speed
On the other hand, Pulsar 220F is propelled by a 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, two-valve engine that kicks out 20.11 bhp at 8,500rpm and 18.55 Nm at 7,000rpm. This motor is also available with a 5-speed gearbox. Evidently, the Pulsar is more powerful than Xtreme, simply on account of a larger displacement engine.

Xtreme 200S 4V Vs Pulsar 220F: Hardware specs

Both Xtreme 200S 4V and Pulsar 220F get telescopic front forks and mono-shock as part of their suspension setup. However, while the Pulsar gets a 5-step adjustable mono-shock, Xtreme gets a 7-step adjustable unit. Braking duties are handled by a single disc brake at each end aided by a single-channel ABS.

Hardware specsHero Xtreme 200S 4VBajaj Pulsar 220F
SuspensionTelescopic (front) / 7-step adjustable mono-shock (rear)Telescopic (front) / 5-step adjustable mono-shock (rear)
Brakes276mm front disc / 220mm rear disc 280mm front disc / 230mm rear disc 
Wheels17-inch (front) / 17-inch (rear) alloys17-inch (front) / 17-inch (rear) alloys
Kerb weight (kg)158160
Seat height (mm)165165
Moreover, both models ride on 17-inch front and rear alloy wheels. The Xtreme is only slightly lighter than the Pulsar, both weighing a respective 158 kg and 160 kg. Therefore, both motorcycles should handle more or less similarly on the road.

Xtreme 200S 4V Vs Pulsar 220F: Features

Hero offers a sizable features list with the Xtreme 200S 4V including a fully-digital instrument console, all-LED illumination, smartphone connectivity and in-built turn-by-turn navigation. In comparison, Pulsar 220F gets a more modest equipment featuring a basic part-digital, part-analogue instrument console, and a halogen headlight.

Hero Xtreme 200S gets a fully-digital instrument console

Further, Xtreme 200S 4V gets the provision of a kick and electric starter whereas Pulsar 220F has to make do with an electric starter only.

Xtreme 200S 4V Vs Pulsar 220F: Prices

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is priced at Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs 3,000 dearer than Bajaj Pulsar 220F. While the Pulsar offers better performance, the Xtreme gets much better equipment.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4VBajaj Pulsar 220F
Ex-showroom price1.41 lakh1.38 lakh
First published on: 19-07-2023 at 14:02 IST
