Hero Xtreme 200S 4V spied before launch: All you need to know

The 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V will be more powerful and available in Karizma’s snazzy yellow paint scheme.

Hero MotoCorp is heading into a very busy year as the company is gearing up to launch a slew of 200cc motorcycles including bringing back the Karizma nameplate. It’s an open secret, but the second 200cc motorcycle in the works is the Xtreme 200S 4V. Recently, the updated fully-faired motorcycle was spotted at a dealership and it sports the signature Karizma yellow colour.

Here’s all you need to know about the Xtreme 200S 4V.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Updated and more powerful engine

Image source: automobiletamilan

The biggest change the Xtreme 200S will receive is an updated engine. Currently, the Xtreme 200S is powered by a 199.6cc single-cylinder 2 valve oil-cooled engine, which has an output of 17.8bhp and 16.45Nm of torque. The 2023 version will get the same engine specifications but it will have 4 valves. With the updated powertrain, the Xtreme 200S 4V will churn out 19bhp and 17.35Nm of torque. It will continue to be mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This is the same engine that also powers the Xpulse 200T 4V and Xpulse 200 4V. Needless to say that this motor meets the BS6.2 emission norms.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: New features

Hero MotoCorp will be tweaking the 2023 Xtreme 200S 4V and it will be equipt with some additional features. Going by the spy images, the new 200S 4V sports petal disc brakes like the Xpulse 200T 4V replacing the traditional circular ones. Hero has also replaced the one-piece handlebar with clip-on ones. This will also change the riding stance of the motorcycle. The fully-faired motorcycle will be available in a bright yellow scheme apart from the current colour options — red, white and black.

In terms of design, the Xtreme 200S remains the same and is expected to retain the same front forks and rear mono shock.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Competition

Currently, the Xtreme 200S is available at Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The new 2023 version could see a hike of Rs 5000-6000 and could start from around Rs 1.41 lakh. It will compete against the Bajaj RS 200, which starts from 1.71 lakh and the Suzuki Gixxer SF (150cc version) from Rs 1.35 lakh onwards.

Watch Video | New Hero Xoom 110 Review: