Hero Xtreme 200R, Xtreme 200S prices in India hiked: Here’s how much

Hero MotoCorp has hiked the prices of its two 200cc motorcycles namely Xtreme 200R and Xtreme 200S. While the Xtreme 200R gets costlier by Rs 1,000, the Xtreme 200S is now dearer by Rs 900. With this price revision, the naked Xtreme 200R is now available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 91,900. On the other hand, the Xtreme 200S that was launched at a price of Rs 98,500 now retails at Rs 99,400. Prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. The new prices have now been updated on the company's website for India. Hero MotoCorp has not stated any reason behind this hike in price but that could be the hike in input costs.

Both these motorcycles get power from a 199.6cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 18hp and 17Nm. Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The Hero Xtreme 200S and Xtreme 200R come to a halt with the help of front and rear disc brakes. A single channel ABS is on offer as standard for added safety and a more effective braking.

The Xtreme 200R get digital analog instrument cluster while the Xtreme 200S gets an all digital unit. Despite the price hike, the Hero Xtreme 200R and Xtreme 200S still remain most affordable motorcycles in their respective segments. In terms of performance, the Xtreme 200R competes with the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 in the segment. On the other hand, the Xtreme 200S primarily goes up against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer SF 155 in the most affordable fully faired bike segment.

