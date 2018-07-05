Hero Xtreme 200R price in India out: Most affordable 200cc bike to go on sale soon

Hero Xtreme 200R price in India has been revealed officially and it is now the most affordable 200cc motorcycle that you can buy in India. The motorcycle has been priced at Rs 88,000 (ex-showroom) and for now, the company has only updated the prices of eight North-eastern states on its official website for India. Hero Xtreme 200R was first showcased as a concept at Auto Expo 2016 and it was launched two years later. The design of the Hero Xtreme 200R is essentially inspired from the younger Xtreme Sports. The motorcycle gets a digital-analog instrument cluster that has an easy to read layout. Powering the Hero Xtreme 200R is a 199.6cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The fuel injected engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 18 bhp and 17 Nm. The figures are not class leading but these will not disappoint you either.

Watch our Hero Xtreme 200R video review here:

Braking on the Hero Xtreme 200R is done with the help of 276mm disc brake up front along with a 220mm disc brake at the rear. The suspension system of the Hero Xtreme 200R comprises of conventional telescopic forks at the front along with the rear monoshock. That said, the bike is the first one by the manufacturer to have a rear monoshock. The motorcycle was unveiled in dual tone colour options that make the bike look sporty and appealing.

At such a price point, the new Hero Xtreme 200R challenges the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS. This comes across as a good thing for the end buyer as he will be getting a 200cc motorcycle at the price of a 160cc. Expect an official announcement from Hero MotoCorp soon and we will give you an update as soon as the prices for other states will be revealed. The deliveries of the Hero Xtreme 200R are expected to begin across India in the coming days. Stay tuned!